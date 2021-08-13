The Five Minute Routine to Instantly Feel Better

Can you relate?

It’s about 10:00 a.m. and it starts.

You know, that anxiety you feel in the pit of your stomach when you think of all the things you have to do for the day.

That deadline, call that person, talk with this person, send that email.

Then the feeling starts to spread to your entire belly. It hurts.

You don’t like the feeling, but you are used to it by now.

It’s kind of a part of who you are. That pain in your belly.

You decide to take a quick break.

You check your phone, read a couple texts.

You scroll through IG, how many likes does my photo have?

You feel better for a moment.

And then you get back to work.

The pain in still there. But you ignore it.

Sound familiar?

Sometimes anxiety wants to tell you something (slow down, get more organized, exercise, etc.)

Fix the thing, and the anxiety goes away.

But more often it’s there because you are worrying about things out of your control.

And the anxiety doesn’t go away.

Please, don’t underestimate the impact that long term anxiety has on you and your health.

It isn’t good.

So what can you do to get rid of that anxiety in your belly?

Breath.

Set a timer on your phone for five minutes. Close the door. Put on some relaxing music. And breath.

In through the nose for a count of four, out through the mouth for a count of four, find a rhythm that feels good. And just breath.

There are numerous benefits of doing this.

Lower stress and anxiety, improve blood circulation, relax the nervous system, the list goes on and on.

Try it and let me know how you feel.

Katrina Wu is an attorney, mindset mentor and coach, and inspirational speaker. She helps busy women overcome overwhelm so they can experience more joy. Her passion is to enlighten, inspire, and empower women to discover and live their life’s purpose. Follow her on instagram or linkedin.