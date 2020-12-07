Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Five Leadership Skills Every Law Students Needs For Future Innovation

It takes a special kind of skill set to attend law school. Becoming a successful lawyer requires a certain type of leadership. How does one know if one has what it takes to be innovative in law school and beyond? 1) Any true leader has very strong communications skills. Strong communication skills and leadership go hand-in-hand. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It takes a special kind of skill set to attend law school. Becoming a successful lawyer requires a certain type of leadership. How does one know if one has what it takes to be innovative in law school and beyond?

1) Any true leader has very strong communications skills. Strong communication skills and leadership go hand-in-hand. One needs to know how to speak directly, but not too directly. One has to be aggressive, but not too aggressive. 

One has to know how to communicate through oral and written arguments. One could have strong written skills, but fail when it comes to talking in public. To be innovative in law school and beyond, one has to have both. 

One can get help with writing skills if that is not one’s strong suit. There are communities in school that help with this. The more active one is in school, the more developed one’s skills will be. That will also prove beneficial when one is looking to get a high paying job.

2) One has to have good emotional intelligence. Being a good leader in law and beyond requires one to listen actively to what others are saying. It also requires one to consider other views, even when one does not necessarily agree with them.

The proof of a good lawyer in school is when one can argue both sides of any case. 

Once again, one might not agree with one side or the other, but one can understand the viewpoint. Not many can do this successfully. It requires a special skill set that is sometimes lacking in today’s law field. One can gain the edge by acquiring this skill (whether the skill is natural or learned).

3) One has to know one’s way around technology. Working in the law field requires knowing one’s way around things like word processing, documentation software, and litigation support, and that is only the beginning.

One way to show skills with innovation is by knowing more than the average person. It is not enough for one to know simple things like WordPress and the harddrive. 

4) One has to be tenacious. Tenacity is one sure-fire way for one to get the edge on the completion, even in school.

Malcolm: She’s tenacious.
Alan Grant: One has no idea.
Jurassic Park 1992

One also has to be resilient. One cannot give up, even when the odds are against one.

5) One also has to work well with a team. One does not have to be best friends with everyone, but one should know how to work as part of a team. Working alone is okay in some instances. A true test of one’s resilience is when one is required to work with others in school and the office. 

Only those with these skills can make it to the top. Does one have what it takes?

    Andrew Napolitano

    Judge Andrew P. Napolitano is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Notre Dame Law School. He is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey.  He sat on the bench from 1987 to 1995, when he presided over more than 150 jury trials and thousands of motions, sentencings, and hearings.  Judge Napolitano taught constitutional law and jurisprudence at Delaware Law School for two years and at Seton Hall Law School for 11 years. He was often chosen by the students as their most outstanding professor. He returned to private practice in 1995, and began television work in the same year.

    As Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst since 1998, Judge Napolitano broadcasts nationwide on the Fox News Channel throughout the day, Monday through Friday. He is nationally known for watching and reporting on the government as it takes liberty and property.

    Judge Napolitano lectures nationally on the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law, civil liberties in wartime, and human freedom. He has been published in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and numerous other publications. His weekly newspaper column is seen by millions every week.

    The Judge is the author of seven books on the U.S. Constitution, two of which have been New York Times best sellers. His most recent book is Theodore and Woodrow: How Two American Presidents Destroyed Constitutional Freedom.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Develop Leadership Skills Without a Leadership Position

    by Rob Bensh
    Community//

    “Realize you are the system.” With Penny Bauder & Kellie Lauth

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    “Just get over yourself!” With Johnna Torsone and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.