Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Five Best Tactics to Use to Triumph Over Depression

Fighting Depression

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
lonely person

You feel lost like all hope is gone. You think that you are so complicated that nobody seems to understand. So, you decide to keep to yourself. It is not alright to feel this way; thus, you need to triumph over depression.

Some people tend to confuse between sadness and depression. The prior feeling happens naturally. It is part of life since we are humans, and that comes along with experiences. When you lose a loved one or a part of your body, sadness is the same emotion.

On the other hand, depression is an effect that comes after several sad events. It is a form of the body trying to shut off the unwanted feelings. You may feel like someone tied you to a rock and sank you into the ocean’s deepest part.

a) Exercise and Adequate Sleep

Exercising is a very vital tool to triumph over depression. Get out and feel the sun on your skin. Stretch and release the tension in your muscles.

When you engage in exercise, your body releases neurotrophic proteins. These go a long way to rejuvenate the hippocampus. Therefore, it lowers depression levels.

The type of exercise matters not provided you are keeping your body active. You could go out for a jog, go to the gym, or race around with friends. Some twenty minutes of sweating a day are enough to do the trick.

Sleeping for fewer hours will only cause a strain on your body. In light of the same, you can not perform your duties as efficiently as you want. You end up feeling like your shoddy work is but a reflection of how ‘messed up’ your life is.

On the contrary, if sleeping all day long, you’ll have incomplete activities. You wake up and feel like you have lost a day, which, in the real sense, is true. These thought ends up taking a toll on your mind, adding upon the existing negative thoughts.

Engage yourself in activities all day long. Once complete, sleeping for eight hours every night is ideal. That is enough time to relax your mind and body. Develop a schedule and ensure you stick to it no matter your mood. Do not allow laziness to creep in and impact you negatively.

b) Socialize

As stated earlier, depression may make it seem like no one understands you. When hiding your emotions, you will not want to talk to others. The consequence is that you tend to keep to yourself most of the time.

However, sharing moments with family and friends will help you triumph over depression. Get to know what others are doing. You will discover that everyone has their struggles. It will make you feel less of an outsider and hence reduce depression.

c) Take Time to Reflect

What is it that makes you moody? What angers the hell out of you? Finding the cause of your problem is the first step to triumph over depression. Meditation exercises like yoga can prove quite useful.

Take your diary and note down what comes to mind. List the reasons for these unwanted emotions. Are you a victim of bullying? Is it your appearance? The list is endless.

Once these issues are down, you can start working on how to combat them. For instance, if someone is bullying you at school, you can report the matter.

d) Revisit Your Interests

One of the effects of depression is losing interest in what you loved. You might be an excellent singer or can draw so amazingly. These little hobbies have a therapeutic effect. Their healing effects will help you triumph over depression.

You never know what such interests can bring out. You may end up being the best singer and get love from all over the world! Wouldn’t that be a significant step in handling your negative emotions?

Even if you have no desire to engage in your hobbies, push yourself to do so. Remember, lying around will only give you time to think about the depressing thoughts.

e) Seek Advice

Letting out your emotions is a perfect way to triumph over depression. Talking to a therapist is very resourceful. You will not only understand the cause of your depression but also have someone to guide you through.

However, you might not always find the resources to talk to a professional. In such instances, a loved one is a perfect solution. It could be a family member or a close friend. They will try to find a solution together with you so you’ll not be alone.

Parting Words

The number of ways to triumph over depression are many. Unfortunately, some are not always effective in the long run. There is no need to drink yourself silly. Besides, the next morning greets you with a mind-blowing headache plus your depression.

Using anti-depressants is only necessary under a doctor’s instructions. Research shows that in low levels of depression, the risk of taking them outweighs the benefits. Don’t forget to eat well, sleep well, workout, and talk with others.

Ian Dan

Ian Dan, Freelance Writer and Realtor

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 Things You Do Every Day to Fight Depression & Never Knew

by Mildred Sanchez
Community//

Depression Stole 13 Years of My Life…

by Julia Nguyen
Community//

Depression- When you stop loving the things you love

by Trishna Patnaik

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.