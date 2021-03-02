Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The first person you need to be inspired by is yourself

If you aren't inspired, what are you going to do about it?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Human beings are fascinating creatures. We need connection, we need purpose, and we need meaning. Connection, purpose and meaning are like the spices that bring out the flavour in our life; without them, everything is bland and somewhat ho-hum. Life devolves into going through the motions, and when life goes through the motions, so do we. We personally begin to suffer, and every aspect of our life, including our professional endeavours, takes a hit because of it. You can even become lacklustre and very reasonable.

Beware the soul sucking force of reasonableness.

Chip and Dan Heath

To be reasonable is to life a small life. Ask yourself this question… Have you ever been inspired by anyone living a small and reasonable life? Reasonable is the middle ground, the centre of the bell curve; it’s where average lives, and it’s predictable. It’s also very dull, and above all, it is soul destroyingly safe!

The first person you ever have to work on inspiring is the person in the bathroom mirror. If you can’t inspire yourself, you have Buckley’s chance of making a lasting impression on anyone else.

Ispirare is the root word of the English word inspire and literally means to breathe life into, animate and enliven. We are all energy and physics (and the law of thermodynamics) tells us that energy can neither be created nor destroyed; energy is simply transferred or transformed into something else. I’ve certainly been in a room where the energy was electric, and I’ve been uplifted by the words and conversation of someone inspiring. It’s just as easy for that to work the other way. When we leave another’s presence drained of energy and totally depleted, it’s like we have the life force sucked away.

So whose job is it to inspire you? 

It’s your job and yours alone. That’s what it means to be 100% responsible for your own experience of life. Here’s the kicker, it’s also your job to inspire those around you without expecting them to do the same. Of course, it feels good when inspiration does come back to us, and those around us are just as willing to inspire us as they are to be inspired by us.

Just don’t expect it.

What would your life look like if you could always count on being the one to inspire yourself no matter what situation you found yourself in? How would you feel, and how would others regard you?

Could it be that part of the secret to inspiring, impacting and influencing those around you is to make it your job to always be inspired?

I want to BE that version of myself. How about you?

For more information on harnessing your inspiration, go to https://andreia.solutions/book-a-chat-with-tanja/

    Tanja Caprioli, Ontological and Courage Coach at Andreia Solutions

    Developing confidence to communicate assertively and work with purpose.

    Tanja has over ten years of experience as an executive coach and works with corporates, business owners and individuals who want to improve the lives of others and be of service. Organizations QT Mutual Bank, Shine Lawyers and BHP have benefited developing confident employees to communicate assertively and work with purpose.

    Tanja is the creative director of Andreia Solutions.  Her clarity and ability to inspire impacts her clients by reminding people who they were born to be and not who they were told they should be. For further information go to andreia.solutions
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Mistakes People Make During Life Transitions

    by Alicia M. Rodriguez
    Community//

    Joie De Vivre, Living With A Ravenous Thirst For Life: “I believe that time is one of the most valuable gifts you can give yourself” With Dr. Marina Kostina & Ashley P. Smith

    by Dr. Marina Kostina
    Community//

    What I’ve Learned About Discovering Your Purpose

    by Marshall Dunn

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.