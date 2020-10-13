Music has an impact on our mental processes, sensations and perceptions have become evident through various scientific studies over the years. Music exerts an important emotional force on people, on our behavior at any stage of life.

The psychology of music begins its journey back in the early twentieth century. On the one hand, studies try to show that music contributes to the balance between the two hemispheres of the brain, since the sensory activity that derives from the transmission of waves from the ear to the brain, passing through the central nervous system, is located in the areas that regulate our emotions—that from a psychophysiological point of view.

Music is more present in our lives than we think. Since we are very young, we are exposed to the voice of the people around us, which comes to us in the form of a very particular melody, especially that of parents.

Music is closely related to emotional intelligence, so listening to it in the right way allows you to develop and control certain skills such as empathy, that is, the ability to put yourself in the place of another person, to share their feelings.

Given the importance of the latter, experts recommend musical education, singing being a complete means of expression.

Songs that convey feelings

From the perspectives of psychophysiology and psychobiology, therefore, it is shown that music is closely related to our emotions. From this, it can be deduced that all musical creations, in one way or another, convey certain sensations, certain feelings.

Professor Elizabeth Margulis is the author of an essay entitled “On repeat: how music plays in mind”, which has been echoed by the media such as GQ magazine. As he pointed out, a large part of the music we listen to we already knew, that is, they are songs that we had already heard that, for one reason or another, become our favorites. And she tried to unravel that why.

First of all, it has to be repetitive, and this refers not only to the number of times we listen to a song but also to the fact that it has a repetitive structure, with a few elements that are repeated over and over again. If you’ve ever wondered why songs have choruses and repeat words, here’s the answer.

Not all songs that are repetitive or heard a lot, however, have the same effects on all people. Other elements come into play, such as the memories that are associated with it or the theme itself that is dealt with in the song.

Thus, in terms of songs that convey feelings, everyone has their own. And now we know why.

Dion Todd, a Canadian musician perfects the art of transcending emotions through music. Todd has been a composer and singer for quite some time, having led successful releases of singles and a hit album.

On the other hand, Todd has set sight to infuse wine with music by taking on a collaboration with Sonor Wines. Todd is also an entrepreneur who acquired an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Todd is on the run for an enviable musical career as a talented artist with success with the EP “Be Alright”. Todd was the MusicNL (Music Newfoundland) Telegram Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year recipient this year.

Musical feelings of the composer

So far, we have focused on the feelings that music causes in those who listen to it, but we should also stop to think about those who compose it. Many musicians today complain of the lack of feeling when composing, in favor of songs that are commercial products.

Thus, it is common for music producers, who work for a record company, to choose harmony, a melody and a certain rhythm that they know will work, in part because it follows the trend of the moment. Later, that song is put into the mouth of an interpreter who, in addition to voice, has a presence on stage and a lot of charisma, which will guarantee that the song is successful and that cash is made.

It appeals to the need to compose songs from the heart, not from the desire to earn money. That the birth of a song is accompanied by the process of thinking in depth about a theme so that some significant stage or episode can inspire you in your life. The process continues with the writing of a deep letter with a melody that will have specific feelings associated with it, such as love, such as sadness, choosing the notes properly.

Good composers, rather than looking for the perfect song, look for the one that is meaningful to them. In the end, they are happy with their work, and that is the most important thing.

Music and emotional education

Based on scientific evidence that shows that music and emotions share the same brain region, it is concluded that music should have a presence in the emotional education of children.

Unfortunately, in the classrooms, and even though conflicts between schoolchildren grow day by day, emotional education has little prominence, despite the great tool that music represents and how widespread it is.

Music should be worked in its different dimensions. Given its extensive benefits, a good idea could be to include a corner dedicated to music in a space in the house (we must not forget the role of parents) and in the classroom. It should have instruments of small size and easy to manipulate, such as keys, triangles or maracas, as well as others, especially indicated according to age. Children should be left to operate them freely for a specified time.

Considering, therefore, its applications and benefits, one could even conclude that music is a necessary instrument for peace.