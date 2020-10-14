Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Fifth Floor

"If there's one thing I've learned in life, it's the power of using your voice." — MICHELLE OBAMA

In my early twenties, I lived on the fifth floor of a 450 square foot walkup in New York above a bagel shop with my effable roommate Stephanie Hebert from Louisiana.

No bellman.

Just two doors leading you up to five flights of narrow stairs. A thin inset of colorful tiles buffeted up against the black banister.

In the City, I’d be surrounded by the sounds of striving. Yellow cars honking, manholes steaming, jackhammers rattling.

Stephanie slept on a four-post wooden bed with intricate carvings. I slept on a beige futon that opened up with one pull.

Our only two windows open to a brick wall. The radiator hissed slyly through its narrow eyes.

Before I drifted off to sleep, I‘d write in a blue journal with red stitching. There, I’d reach for my future.

There, I’d dream with my eyes and ears wide open and compose a life dynamic and in full technicolor.

I found that the same blue journal which not only described the full and dynamic life I have today — also gave me a glimpse into a life full of simple pleasures.

It taught me two things.

1) What you write down you reach. You need to coax and breathe your dreams to life by writing with emphatic detail. Full of color. Full of sound.

2) Life is here and now

Most of my joys didn’t cost much money.

Homemade crawfish etouffee. Sunday brunches on the west side. Reading feng shui books cross-legged at a corner of Barnes & Noble. A blanket is full of friends. Shakespeare in Central Park. Two-mile runs along the reservoir. Long conversations with Stephanie that lingered through the night.

The best truth? I was just as happy back then as I am today.

I had no title, no car, no business, not even a gym membership yet I still managed to enjoy my life well.

True power and happiness arrive in the present moment.

There’s nothing wrong with striving, reaching or trying.

I believe in winning.

I also believe in stopping.

For just a moment, take a glimpse and realize that maybe wherever you are is all right.

It’s more than all right.

It’s happy.

It’s all good.

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

