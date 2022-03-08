The Female Mentor Who Inspires Sheri Bronstein On a Daily Basis

Sheri B. Bronstein is the chief human resources officer for Bank of America and a member of the company’s executive management team. In this role, she drives the company’s efforts to be a great place to work for all employees through a focus on recognizing and rewarding performance, creating opportunities for employees to develop and grow, being an inclusive workplace for our teammates around the world, and supporting employees’ financial, physical and emotional wellness. This includes leading a global team of human resources professionals responsible for recruiting, leadership development, learning, compensation, benefits, diversity and inclusion, and employee relations for employees in more than 35 countries.
Bronstein joined Bank of America in 2000 and has held various roles supporting Global Markets, Global Investment Banking and the international regions. She served most recently as global human resources executive for Global Banking and Markets. Prior to joining Bank of America, she worked at JP Morgan in a variety of human resources capacities.
Combining her expertise in human resources, people management and executive leadership, Bronstein is a member of the CHRO Global Leadership Board that aims to play a major role in influencing and advancing HR strategy and the HR community.
Bronstein serves on the steering committee for Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of business leaders, board members and academics committed to addressing the corporate leadership gender gap. Additionally, she sits on the advisory board for both the Robert Toigo Foundation and Catalyst, having been a longtime champion of efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She is also an active member of the Women’s Forum of New York.