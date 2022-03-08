The Female Mentor Who Inspires Sheri Bronstein On a Daily Basis

Throughout my career at Bank of America, I have had the good fortune of so many mentors and female leaders who have sponsored my career and played an important role as coaches and friends, like Anne Finucane and Andrea Smith, to name a few. But on this International Women’s Day, I have to give the biggest shout-out to my Mom. My resiliency, work ethic and ability to juggle multiple priorities while staying grounded in what I consider so important to me — my family, friends and career – all stem from my amazing Mom. She worked as an occupational therapist in the Boston public schools and later went back to pursue her Master’s degree when I was in 1st grade – setting a critical example for me on how to have both a meaningful and happy professional and personal life.