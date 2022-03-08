Contributor Log In
International Women's Day

The Female Mentor Who Inspires Sheri Bronstein On a Daily Basis

"On this International Women’s Day, I have to give the biggest shout-out to my Mom."

Throughout my career at Bank of America, I have had the good fortune of so many mentors and female leaders who have sponsored my career and played an important role as coaches and friends, like Anne Finucane and Andrea Smith, to name a few.  But on this International Women’s Day, I have to give the biggest shout-out to my Mom.  My resiliency, work ethic and ability to juggle multiple priorities while staying grounded in what I consider so important to me — my family, friends and career – all stem from my amazing Mom.   She worked as an occupational therapist in the Boston public schools and later went back to pursue her Master’s degree when I was in 1st grade – setting a critical example for me on how to have both a meaningful and happy professional and personal life.

    Sheri Bronstein, Chief Human Resources Officer, Bank of America

    Sheri B. Bronstein is the chief human resources officer for Bank of America and a member of the company’s executive management team. In this role, she drives the company’s efforts to be a great place to work for all employees through a focus on recognizing and rewarding performance, creating opportunities for employees to develop and grow, being an inclusive workplace for our teammates around the world, and supporting employees’ financial, physical and emotional wellness. This includes leading a global team of human resources professionals responsible for recruiting, leadership development, learning, compensation, benefits, diversity and inclusion, and employee relations for employees in more than 35 countries.

    Bronstein joined Bank of America in 2000 and has held various roles supporting Global Markets, Global Investment Banking and the international regions. She served most recently as global human resources executive for Global Banking and Markets. Prior to joining Bank of America, she worked at JP Morgan in a variety of human resources capacities.

    Combining her expertise in human resources, people management and executive leadership, Bronstein is a member of the CHRO Global Leadership Board that aims to play a major role in influencing and advancing HR strategy and the HR community.

    Bronstein serves on the steering committee for Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of business leaders, board members and academics committed to addressing the corporate leadership gender gap. Additionally, she sits on the advisory board for both the Robert Toigo Foundation and Catalyst, having been a longtime champion of efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She is also an active member of the Women’s Forum of New York.

