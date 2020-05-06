I first had the idea for “The Fear Project” in Q3 2019. The time didn’t feel right then, but my feelings quickly changed at the start of 2020 when COVID-19 appeared.

These days, fear is everywhere, among everyone. You may fear losing your job, losing a family member, or you fear staying alone. Ultimately, you may fear death.

I like to think of fear as valuable information we can morph into energy that brings positive change o our own worlds and the world around us.

Now is the right time for The Fear Project. It’s time to activate our collective ability to manage fears in constructive ways. Our future depends on it.

Fearless leaders?

Today’s world is filled with “fearless” leaders. History was rife with them as well. Have you ever felt weak because you “feared”? Did you ever feel the need to hide your fear?

Most of us can probably answer “yes” at least to one of those questions.

Why is that?

Fear is part of life, part of us being human. Hiding it should seem unnatural. After all, you may have heard that not naming or facing your fear can leave you paralyzed. And you probably know that if you hide your fear, you may come across as inauthentic. People are sensitive to the emotions of others and will feel when “something is up”.

Speaking about fear is also—perhaps especially—frowned upon in business, as fear is often seen as a sign of weakness.

Through The Fear Project, I intend to free us of our misperceptions about fear. To do so, I will speak with seemingly fearless leaders, people open to discussing fear. I am curious to learn whether they will confirm that being open about fear takes courage, maturity and is freeing.

My aim is to focus on delivering practical strategies for tackling your fears and morphing them into a driving force for good instead.

Yes, you … I … all of us … can learn to use fear to our benefit.

A word of warning…

I’m not an expert on managing fears. I am, however, passionate about exploring topics linked to business and our way of being (more) human. Fortunately, I’m also privileged to know many influential and successful leaders, people I’ve long wanted to ask personal questions about one of my passion topics—fear.

Now is the time to do so. Focusing on the human element at work, an on the professional element at home, has never been more crucial, as lines no longer exist between our professional and personal lives. I’m privileged to know many influential and successful leaders who can guide us in this quest.

(Here comes my fear calling! 🙂 )

Besides the first mini-interview with German Valencia, stay tuned for hearing from:

Lucia Kossarova , Co-founder of the Slovakian program BUDDY and Award Winner for social innovation and engagement,

, Co-founder of the Slovakian program BUDDY and Award Winner for social innovation and engagement, Lilian Bernhardt , former legal executive and head of a global legal team for one of the largest multinational logistics corporations in the world,

, former legal executive and head of a global legal team for one of the largest multinational logistics corporations in the world, Johan Taft, a high-performance mentor to company leaders, executives, senior partners of firms, business owners and entrepreneurs around the world,

a high-performance mentor to company leaders, executives, senior partners of firms, business owners and entrepreneurs around the world, and many other inspiring leaders.

I look forward to hearing what you think as we explore fear together. Please, share! Share The Fear Project with others, and share your thoughts with us all.