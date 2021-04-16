Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Fast Path to Stress Reduction

How do you deal with a stressful event? A heated conversation with your partner, a tight deadline riddled with competing demands, quarantine with teenagers, you get the picture! When anxiety is running high, it’s hard not to let it get the best of you. Given the fact that it is so difficult to change one’s […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

How do you deal with a stressful event? A heated conversation with your partner, a tight deadline riddled with competing demands, quarantine with teenagers, you get the picture! When anxiety is running high, it’s hard not to let it get the best of you.

Given the fact that it is so difficult to change one’s emotions using thoughts alone, try “talking yourself out of” intense anger or anxiety, learning to use the breath is a very powerful tool for managing negative emotions.

One reason why is that emotions and breathing are closely connected. A revealing research study by Pierre Phillipot showed that different emotional states are associated with distinct respiration patterns.

When you’re triggered by a sudden stressor, your body’s autonomic nervous system responds by preparing you for adversity. This is the fight, flight, freeze response you may be familiar with. Before you’re aware of what’s happening, your heartrate has accelerated, and your breath has quickened and you’re prepared for action. Alternatively,  you might hold your breath or restrict breathing.

So depending on whether you’re revved up in anxiety or frozen in fear, taking a deep breath may either make you feel more anxious, as in the sped up response, or calmer if you were holding or restricting your breath.

Fortunately, we can control our breathing to manage our autonomic response. When you’re anxious, the physiological breathing technique is the fastest way to calm.

Labeled the Physiological sigh by Stanford researcher Mark Krasnow, this super simple breathing method has been called the fastest path to stress reduction. Especially helpful because you can do it anywhere!

This practice works to reduce stress by decreasing the CO2 levels in the lungs, bringing the autonomic nervous system (ANS) into balance and downregulating your emotional state.

• Calms the mind
• Oxygenates the body
• Brings your nervous system into balance
• Creates equilibrium between alertness and relaxation

The Practice

• Sitting or standing, begin by exhaling fully
• Eyes open or gently closed, take 2 full inhales through the nose followed by an extended exhale through the mouth, breathing all the air out.
• Complete 2-3 rounds
• At the end, drop your hand down, take a big breath in through both nostrils, hold in a few seconds and sigh it out. This is a great time to do a short meditation if you want to make this part of your daily routine.

The Breath

• Breathe fully into your belly, extending it to create space as the diaphragm lowers, then continue breathing upward into your chest, which begins to expand as your belly moves slightly inward.
• For each breathing cycle, be sure to take a full breath in and to exhale completely; bringing the maximum volume of oxygen into the lungs.
• With practice, extend the length of the breath, making the inhalations and exhalations full gentle, slow, and extended.

Notes: The neural circuits that control the heart work a little more slowly than those which control the lungs, so the heart rate will take about 40 seconds to come down.

If you find it hard to breathe through the nose due to congested sinuses, you can keep your teeth clenched, open your lips and breathe in through the mouth, followed by a normal exhale.

Ready to commit to an easy, everyday breath-based stress reduction habit? Visit https://www.elizabethborelli.com/breathe-into-breakthrough-series/ to sign up for my free 10 day program. Next session begins on 5/10!

Resources:

https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/pdfExtended/S2211-1247(20)30759-2
https://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/ucla-and-stanford-researchers-pinpoint-origin-of-sighing-reflex-in-the-brain

Elizabeth Borelli, PCC, Breathe into Breakthrough, FREE 10-day mini-workshop! Visit elizabethborelli.com to learn more at Thrive Global, ElizabethBorelli.com

Elizabeth Borelli, PCC combines a BA in psychology, multiple certifications in ICF-accredited life coaching, eCornell plant based nutrition certification and YTT yoga teacher training into a unique mind-body approach to health and wellness.

Elizabeth is a frequent podcast guest and Thrive Global blogger. Her work has been featured in KTUV Wellness Weds. and MindBodyGreen.  She is the author of Happy Planet Diet – Plant-based Guidelines and Recipes for Healthy Eating on a Budget and founder of Tonic & Bloom, a line of hand-blended, plant-based teas.

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

ways to relieve stress and anxiety
Community//

Ways to Relieve Stress and Anxiety [31 Helpful Tips]

by Luke
Community//

10 Ways To Relieve Anxiety

by Daren sammy
fizkes / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Yoga as a Habit of Self-Awareness

by Rina Deshpande

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.