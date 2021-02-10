The Falsehoods of Social Media

This week the wisdom is coming from my heart center. What you see on social media, the news, magazines, and even in the public eye is not always that person’s truth. You create your own truth through judgment.



Each one of us has our own stories. Understanding your story and the truth of it allows you to be more compassionate with others.



You create what you see.

Filters are amazing and photos do not capture all the moments. I can smile in the deepest depression and appear happy. The effort to do so is exhausting and you would never know it.

Don’t judge, don’t compare, and most of all don’t hate. It’s never pretty and can be seen without the capture of a picture.

Be mindful of where you place your attention.

Reach out to the people that appear to be strong.

Be supportive.

Lift each other up.

Make this world the world you want to be a part of.

This is why the world needs you. (#theworldneedsyou).

That’s your greatest power.

Xoxo, Michelle