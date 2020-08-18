The Failure that Changed my Success…..!!

Manisha is an Artist, Writer, Poet and IPR Professional and an International Award Winning Screenwriter, Filmmaker & Animator. A Happiness Expert, she is the Founder & MD of LOGIHQ, a HAPPINESS start-up.
A Writer, Poet, Artist and IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) Professional (of 17 years experience) who took to Screenwriting and Filmmaking only 4 years ago, and Animation only 8 months ago, Manisha belongs to Dehradun (Uttarakhand). With an educational background in Science, Math & Computers, she is an M.Sc. in MATH (University Topper).
As a self-taught Screenwriter and Amateur Filmmaker she has won more than 200 Awards & Accolades at reputed International Film Festivals in India and Abroad (HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, BARCELONA, CALIFORNIA, BEVERLY HILLS, LAS VEGAS, ITALY, LONDON, COPENHAGEN, MANHATTAN, BERLIN, RUSSIA, VENEZUELA, BRAZIL, UTAH, TOKYO, NETHERLANDS, FLORENCE, CANNES, TEXAS etc.). Each one of her short screenplays has won multiple awards & accolades. Her favourite genres are Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery and Social drama/thriller.
She has lived in JAPAN (SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO) and learnt the JAPANESE language, art & culture during this time. She applies the Japanese philosophy to work & life. IKIGAI & KAIZEN are two of her favourites. She made Unique, Innovative and First of its kind Paintings on the JAPANESE SCRIPT. This exhibition titled “INDO-JAPAN FRIENDSHIP THROUGH ART” was a Japanese Embassy endorsed event and it was held at the Japan Foundation in Delhi during the “Japan-India-Friendship Year celebrations-2007”.
She has also dabbled in French.
As an ARTIST passionate about the Arts & Crafts, she has carried out consulting assignments for the UNITED NATIONS (UN) to protect India’s rich intangible cultural heritage & Traditional Knowledge and IP rights of Artisan/grassroots communities. Her focus has been on IPRs in creative industries and knowledge based M/SMEs and Artisanal clusters. Her main concern is IPRs as a tool for economic & social development leading to inclusive growth & empowerment, particularly of women and grassroot communities.
As a Training Professional she trained vast & varied audience (around 10,000 people) including grassroots people, mainly women). She has delivered training sessions as part of the HR Training component of Skill Development Programmes of the Government of India for the Handicrafts Sector. She is also a Trained Mediator and on the panel of Mediators & Neutrals of reputed international organizations.
As a WRITER, she has written and published almost 100 articles in various leading national dailies and reputed magazines and other publications. She has been a columnist with the reputed Indian national daily -The Financial Express- for 3 years.
As a POET, especially Haiku (Japanese short poetry) she has been invited to Mentor school students in the art of Haiku writing at International Writers’ Workshops last few years and also conducted HAIKU writing workshop at a reputed Delhi school. She has also been invited to JUDGE Annual Poetry competitions at a reputed school in Delhi since 2015.
Her haiku are published in MEDIUM publication's House of Haiku section.
As a SPEAKER she has been invited to speak at many national/international conferences/seminars/workshops. Presented a paper as an invited speaker, at an international conference, INNOVASIA-2005, in Bangkok, Thailand (2005). Moderated the panel discussion session titled “Aspiring Entrepreneurship” at the “Women In Leadership Forum – India-2010”.
Just as she has been a pioneer in the field of IPRs for grassroots creative communities in India, she is also a pioneer in the field of HAPPINESS in India when in 2011 she founded the start-up LOGIHQ with the motive of “lifting people to a happier plane” (LOGIHQ’s motto) by helping them achieve a higher form of Happiness that she calls "Intellectual Happiness" (A term coined by her when founding LOGIHQ) through creative initiatives. She has been researching and writing on Happiness since 2005 topping it up with well-being, enlightenment, self-improvement and personality development.
Finally with screenwriting and filmmaking in the last 4 yrs, adding Animation from the Artist in her, she is combining all her varied skills (including training) to communicate with the society at large.