Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Failure that Changed my Success…..!!

Many a time it is mistakes & failures that lead to a much larger success. Here's my experience.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Almost 21 years ago, the long thriving artist in me desperately wanted to delve into some unique field of painting so as to create a niche for myself. So apart from my Abstract oils-on-canvas and a bit of fabric painting, I stumbled upon the interesting field of silk painting. The more I learnt and the more I practiced, the more I kept drowning in this technique. Finally I reached a level where my hand painted silk scarves were coming out beautifully, what with my innovative designs and themes.

At this point, on exploring possibilities of a marketing outlet for these products, I contacted some design houses and finally one did love my samples and promised me an order of a hundred scarves, just as soon as their boss gave the approval. I was more than elated, beautiful designs and colourful dreams already floating in my mind’s eye. And for this I was asked to leave all my samples with them for some days. Some 15 days later, having faced their polite postponement of returning my samples, forget the order, I had to somehow get after them to atleast give me my sample scarves back.

That dream order of a hundred scarves never came, but this incident churned a lot of unanswered questions in my intellect and in the process of searching for answers for my failure to get the order, I accidentally stumbled into the innovative and the then nascent field of Intellectual Property (IP). Consequently, I became an IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) professional, fighting for the IP rights of artisans & craftspersons.

It is now   more than 17 years of my work in the field of IPRs, being a pioneer in my unique field in India. I guess I should thank the failure to get that order for my success in my “stumbled upon” field.

             Manisha Gupta, Artist & IPR Professional, Screenwriter & Filmmaker, Happiness Expert, New Delhi, INDIA.

Manisha Gupta 2, International Award Winning Screenwriter & Filmmaker, Founder&MD, LOGIHQ at LOGIHQ (A HAPPINESS start-up)

Manisha is an Artist, Writer, Poet and IPR Professional and an International Award Winning Screenwriter, Filmmaker & Animator. A Happiness Expert, she is the Founder & MD of LOGIHQ, a HAPPINESS start-up.

A Writer, Poet, Artist and IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) Professional (of 17 years experience) who took to Screenwriting and Filmmaking only 4 years ago, and Animation only 8 months ago, Manisha belongs to Dehradun (Uttarakhand). With an educational background in Science, Math & Computers, she is an M.Sc. in MATH (University Topper).

As a self-taught Screenwriter and Amateur Filmmaker she has won more than 200 Awards & Accolades at reputed International Film Festivals in India and Abroad (HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, BARCELONA, CALIFORNIA, BEVERLY HILLS, LAS VEGAS, ITALY, LONDON, COPENHAGEN, MANHATTAN, BERLIN, RUSSIA, VENEZUELA, BRAZIL, UTAH, TOKYO, NETHERLANDS, FLORENCE, CANNES, TEXAS etc.). Each one of her short screenplays has won multiple awards & accolades. Her favourite genres are Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery and Social drama/thriller.

She has lived in JAPAN (SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO) and learnt the JAPANESE language, art & culture during this time. She applies the Japanese philosophy to work & life. IKIGAI & KAIZEN are two of her favourites. She made Unique, Innovative and First of its kind Paintings on the JAPANESE SCRIPT. This exhibition titled “INDO-JAPAN FRIENDSHIP THROUGH ART” was a Japanese Embassy endorsed event and it was held at the Japan Foundation in Delhi during the “Japan-India-Friendship Year celebrations-2007”.

She has also dabbled in French.

As an ARTIST passionate about the Arts & Crafts, she has carried out consulting assignments for the UNITED NATIONS (UN) to protect India’s rich intangible cultural heritage & Traditional Knowledge and IP rights of Artisan/grassroots communities. Her focus has been on IPRs in creative industries and knowledge based M/SMEs and Artisanal clusters. Her main concern is IPRs as a tool for economic & social development leading to inclusive growth & empowerment, particularly of women and grassroot communities.

As a Training Professional she trained vast & varied audience (around 10,000 people) including grassroots people, mainly women). She has delivered training sessions as part of the HR Training component of Skill Development Programmes of the Government of India for the Handicrafts Sector. She is also a Trained Mediator and on the panel of Mediators & Neutrals of reputed international organizations.

As a WRITER, she has written and published almost 100 articles in various leading national dailies and reputed magazines and other publications. She has been a columnist with the reputed Indian national daily -The Financial Express- for 3 years.

As a POET, especially Haiku (Japanese short poetry) she has been invited to Mentor school students in the art of Haiku writing at International Writers’ Workshops last few years and also conducted HAIKU writing workshop at a reputed Delhi school. She has also been invited to JUDGE Annual Poetry competitions at a reputed school in Delhi since 2015.

Her haiku are published in MEDIUM publication's House of Haiku section.

As a SPEAKER she has been invited to speak at many national/international conferences/seminars/workshops.  Presented a paper as an invited speaker, at an international conference, INNOVASIA-2005, in Bangkok, Thailand (2005). Moderated the panel discussion session titled “Aspiring Entrepreneurship” at the “Women In Leadership Forum – India-2010”.

 

Just as she has been a pioneer in the field of IPRs for grassroots creative communities in India, she is also a pioneer in the field of HAPPINESS in India when in 2011 she founded the start-up LOGIHQ with the motive of “lifting people to a happier plane” (LOGIHQ’s motto) by helping them achieve a higher form of Happiness that she calls "Intellectual Happiness" (A term coined by her when founding LOGIHQ) through creative initiatives. She has been researching and writing on Happiness since 2005 topping it up with well-being, enlightenment, self-improvement and personality development.

Finally with screenwriting and filmmaking in the last 4 yrs, adding Animation from the Artist in her, she is combining all her varied skills (including training) to communicate with the society at large.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Just four words of advice led me to my true vocation

by Joanna Kaminska
helen loveday floral painting
Community//

Creativity can connect us through a crisis

by helen turner
Community//

Celebrity Makeup Artist Hyewon Ahn: “I advise people to be more confident and less self conscious; We are all different and our differences are what make us all unique”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.