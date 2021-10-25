The Fabulous Brain – Chapter One Release

This book features real cases from Gemi’s work as a Brain and Behavior Coach. These personal stories show the transformative power of choice and determination. These stories reflect the capacity humans have when they want to make lasting changes in their health and habits.

I hope this newsletter finds you well, I’ve been eager to send you the first chapter of my new book The Fabulous Brain. Please read it, and if my story intrigues you, it is available for pre-order now.

I wrote the book after I became a passionate advocate of brain health after a life-changing experience. I was a single mother of two at the time, working and studying full time while taking care of my cancer-stricken father. As a result of prolonged-lasting stress and exhaustion, my brain shut down. I decided to research the effects of nutrition on the brain and listen to my body’s needs. Through this process I learned innovative coaching methods, practical lifestyle management techniques, and developed my blueprint as a Brain & Behavior Expert.

This book features real cases from my work as a Brain and Behavior Coach. These personal stories show the transformative power of choice and determination. These stories reflect the capacity humans have when they want to make lasting changes in their health and habits. This book is great for Individuals who are seeking to understand the power of their thoughts, emotions, and actions to overcome stress, anxiety, depression, or PTSD. Each chapter describes how our brain patterns get created, and how you can replace them. This book speaks to the creation of neuro-pathways to develop new behaviors, using techniques to break down old patterns, and providing tools for self-awareness and change.

Listen to the Make it Brain podcast for all 10 episodes. Listen now on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

For Spotify click here

For Apple Podcast click here

Pre-order the book The Fabulous Brain here