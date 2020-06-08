Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Extreme Impact of COVID-19 on Education

The impact on education with COVID-19 has been extreme. Teachers have been valiantly attempting to adjust to online instruction, and students have had learning interrupted, disrupted, and, in some, cases ended. While the impact of the pandemic has been felt in every district and school, the most devastating effects are being felt—as they always are—by […]

As our country is still addressing the pandemic’s impact, it is now also in turmoil with the visible death of George Floyd. While the immediate focus is on systemic racism in law enforcement, educators must continue to acknowledge issues of equity, institutional racism, and White privilege within classrooms, schools, and educational institutions. To ignore these issues means accepting students of color being underrepresented in honors classes and overrepresented in special education programs; it means continuing to witness black and brown students be the most likely to be suspended or drop out of school and the least likely to graduate and successfully enter college ready to take credit-bearing courses. Essentially it means giving up that we, as educators, cannot impact the idea that a student’s zip code has to be the biggest determiner of that student’s success.

Many school districts are acknowledging where we stand, but are proactively working to create better outcomes for all students. They are leading with equity agendas and embracing diversity and cultural competency. They are investing in authentic training to ensure an education that is multicultural and equitable and initiating more robust hiring practices to ensure the diversity of the workforce is more reflective of the students being served. These districts are not just promoting words but strategic plans and budgets to ensure students who come to school with less get more at schools. 

Inequalities in public education are real. They have been brought to light with the impacts of COVID-19 but will still remain once the immediacy of the health crisis has been addressed. It must be called out. Reflect on a recent statement by the board and superintendent of New Britton, Connecticut:

“We will not be silent or complicit,” the statement reads. “We acknowledge that although we have one of the most diverse districts in the state, we have work to do in creating more inclusive environments – for our students, faculty and staff, and our community. As a district, we commit to doing our part to foster empathy, kindness, and equity. We will leverage our biggest asset, our district’s cultural and linguistic diversity, to build on the acceptance and appreciation that makes New Britton residents beam with pride.”

This blog also appears on Heath Morrison’s education website.

Heath Morrison, President at Inspired Leadership

Heath Morrison, former President at McGraw-Hill and a former superintendent, is an award-winning educator and leader based in Charlotte, NC. His love and passion for education stemmed from his own experiences in school. Though he originally excelled in his classes, after his military family moved to England and then back to the US years later, Heath found himself significantly behind due to difference in curriculums. Placed in corrective courses, he became frustrated with learning. However, dedicated teachers intervened and supported Heath, helping him get his grades back on track. He went on to graduate with Honors and became the first member of his family to attend college.

Now, as an educator himself, Heath Morrison is dedicated to implementing policies and curriculums that support teachers. It is his belief that empowered educators produce the most enthusiastic and empowered students. His efforts have yielded incredible results—schools he worked with reported increased test scores and graduation rates—and have earned him accolades such as the AASA's 2012 Superintendent of the Year Award and the Washington Post's 2003 Distinguished Educational Leadership Award.

