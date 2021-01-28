When I first started in business many years ago, I was taught a lesson that would prove to be one of the major keys to my success. The lesson was simple; “Do more than you are paid to do”.

It seemed so simple, yet I noticed that most people did not believe in or follow this simple philosophy.

On the contrary, I noticed that most people had the exact opposite philosophy. I would hear people say things like, “That’s not what they pay me to do”, or “If they paid me more, I would do more.”

I noticed that these were the same people that were always complaining about all the things that were wrong with the company or with their boss.

They would blame their lack of success on someone or something outside of themselves.

In the late 80’s, I attended a three-day seminar, “The Successful Life Course”. The seminar was presented by former congressmen Ed Foreman and his team. One of the key things that I learned from this course was, “Winners develop the habit of doing the things that losers don’t like to do.” The lesson was reinforced. It was clear, simple and true!

The harder you work, the luckier you get.

Are you consistently someone who goes the extra mile?

It is a fact that most successful people do more. They are the ones that arrive early and stay late. They are the ones that stand above the rest. They are the winners, and they reap the rewards.

They are not there because they are smarter or more gifted. They are there because they work harder.

What can you expect if you adopt this philosophy of success?

When you give more than expected, you are more likely to receive recognition for a job well done along with bonuses, raises, and probably promotions.

You will never have to worry about job security. You will create the inner characteristics of a winner. You will be well respected by your peers and by your employer.

The philosophy is easy to understand. The challenge is accepting full responsibility for yourself and for the choices you make.

Winners make it happen!

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.