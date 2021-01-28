Contributor Log In/Sign Up
THE EXTRA MILE

"It Is Never Crowded Along The Extra Mile." (Wayne Dyer)

When I first started in business many years ago, I was taught a lesson that would prove to be one of the major keys to my success. The lesson was simple; “Do more than you are paid to do”.

It seemed so simple, yet I noticed that most people did not believe in or follow this simple philosophy. 

On the contrary, I noticed that most people had the exact opposite philosophy. I would hear people say things like,  “That’s not what they pay me to do”, or “If they paid me more, I would do more.”

I noticed that these were the same people that were always complaining about all the things that were wrong with the company or with their boss.

They would blame their lack of success on someone or something outside of themselves.

In the late 80’s, I attended a three-day seminar, “The Successful Life Course”. The seminar was presented by former congressmen Ed Foreman and his team. One of the key things that I learned from this course was, “Winners develop the habit of doing the things that losers don’t like to do.” The lesson was reinforced. It was clear, simple and true!   

The harder you work, the luckier you get.

Are you consistently someone who goes the extra mile?

It is a fact that most successful people do more. They are the ones that arrive early and stay late. They are the ones that stand above the rest. They are the winners, and they reap the rewards.

They are not there because they are smarter or more gifted. They are there because they work harder. 

What can you expect if you adopt this philosophy of success?

When you give more than expected, you are more likely to receive recognition for a job well done along with bonuses, raises, and probably promotions. 

You will never have to worry about job security. You will create the inner characteristics of a winner. You will be well respected by your peers and by your employer.

The philosophy is easy to understand. The challenge is accepting full responsibility for yourself and for the choices you make. 

Winners make it happen! 

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

