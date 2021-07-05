The Expansion Of Time Through Minutes By The Day: Gil Scott Heron #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Time is much more abundant than we have been programmed to believe. They say there are only 24 hours in a day. Well, doesn’t every minute count? Every second? Perhaps, even every millisecond? Imagine the beauty of creating poetry, with a minute. Perhaps, it would only take a few lines to create such. What would that look like? How could we even examine such a feat? Time is precious, even in the amount of a minute!

Awaking to the early morning of the day, we come to experience a new awakening in the mastery of time. The counting of time may be the same. However, each minute of every day is its own coloring, in the blanket of time. There are memories to be treasured and shared. There is a wealth of coloring to be crafted and designed. Being detailed and meticulous with time’s essence stretches a person in experiencing how the most minescule particular can project the aura of abundance. When people state that there is not enough time in a day, they are wrong. The issue is that human beings have been rushed through time. It has been conducted so often, that people truly feel this fast-paced way of movement is normal. Newsflash: It isn’t!

The morning, especially the earliest of mornings have a way of reminding us of the gentility of time. Time is truly precious, slow, and serene. During the course of morning, we experience how time seems to stop in its tracks. Time has a way of moving through different windows and layers. The smallest particle of time is golden. Nature has a way of demonstrating this to us. For example, when arising in the beginning of morning’s slumber, we hear the chirping of the birds. In Spring and Summer, the bees are taking their time in a recruiting pollen, making honey, and whatever else is required to sustain the course of their life cycle. Yes. Just remember, however, that they remember to take their time. After all, time requires us to manage the tiniest of details, throughout the day. Time is a wonder, in its own accord!

Listening to the iconic song, “Beginnings (The First Minute Of A New Day),” listeners have the ability of experiencing the slow artistry of time! When time is slowed down, just know that wonders of creativity are being moved throughout the Earth. After all, the sole purpose of time is for the very basis of creativity. Creation and time go hand-in-hand. What is also enchanting, is that creation is gradual. It is constant and happens at a steady pace. Comparing that to the day-to-day rush of many cities, you will understand just how out of balance humanity comes to be.

What’s so powerful about this song is how it imitates that slow nature of time. The instrumentation of the song piques the imagination to a creative touch, when it comes to vibes from the urban sphere. Everything happens to flow, together, but in the urban way! It is a precious vibe to experience, within the urban setting. What’s even more intrinsic is how the song paints different pictures and storylines! Waking up in the early morning rituals of Black America’s urban sector, the ballad of poetry whispers through the terrain. Throughout the song, the theme of freedom moves throughout the distance. Though such relays to another concept, it compels us to understand our personal struggles with time. There is a way of admitting that to ourselves. Once such a struggle is removed, then we are permitted to view the natural unfolding of time. We observe its natural unfolding, and our presence within it! Let the detailing of time, begin!

Gil Scott Heron