Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Ever Hopeful Message of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol

The gift of hope for a new year

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

To put it mildly, it’s been a helluva year. The horror of the pandemic, the devastating unnecessary loss of lives, the viciousness of one party over the election, the anger, the fear, the sadness. Fissures in families and friendships over political beliefs—let’s face it, it was a tough time for all.

But now it’s the Christmas season and you need something—anything—to restore your faith in the world. You’re suffering from pandemic fatigue, and you’re too tired to do much of anything yet not so tired that you can sleep.

One of the best ways to bring semblance back to your world may lie in the movies or in one particular one, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The story of a lonely, bitter man who placed wealth above human relationships and is redeemed one cold Christmas Eve is as significant today as it was in the 1800’s.

That Ebenezer Scrooge suffered tremendously in life, (a distant father who blamed him because his mother died giving him life, a beloved sister who died the same way as their mother died), all contributed to the man he becomes. Avarice became his god replacing any religion he may have had.

There are myriad films based on the book but, my personal choice is the 1954 version starring the incomparable Alistair Sim. His portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge ranges from serious and bitter at the beginning of the film to a man who is vulnerable, warm-hearted and able to laugh at himself by the story’s end. His is the definitive Scrooge and one that is truest to Dickens’ written character.

I love the story of the mean miser who, through the help of his ghostly former business partner and the visitation of otherworldly Christmas spirits, is made to remember just what the season should mean—love, kindness, and compassion for all humanity. My friend who is a rabbi celebrates Hanukkah at this time of the year and still enjoys watching A Christmas Carol each yearfor its positive and uplifting message. He says that, at its very core, Dickens’ story of is one of hope not only for the human race but for the world as a whole.

The birth of a baby and the subsequent message of hope that brings is what we are all seeking. It doesn’t matter what your personal religious beliefs it is the idea of what a new birth means.

Think of the birth of any child. It is an event filled with hope and love, with the promise of a new beginning. All this is given to Scrooge on that cold Christmas Eve. In essence all forms of birth, physical, emotional, professionally, personally, give us a new lease on life.

The older I get the more I believe that the Christmas story in Bethlehem, whether true or not, transcends all religious beliefs. It is the story of new beginnings, of a belief in miracles, of love actually triumphing, of a chance to renew our feelings of possibilities. It is a story to which all people of all faiths and spiritual beliefs can relate—new life.

Starting anew are what Dickens wrote about in A Christmas Carol. It is a story for all who those who want to believe in new beginnings. I certainly want to believe that there’s a positive and wonderful new beginning waiting for us in 2021.

So my wish for you this holiday season is that you be blessed with hope. As for gifts, may humor be a gift you give yourself, and may you give the priceless gifts of kindness and compassion to all.

Finally, may the New Year bring you a chance for new beginnings and renewed faith in life that anything, anything at all, is possible.

Love, Peace, Happiness, 

Stay well and safe,

Kristen

© copyright 2020 Kristen Houghton all rights reserved

Kristen Houghton, Kristen Houghton at Thrive Global

Kristen Houghton is the award-winning author of the popular series, A Cate Harlow Private Investigation.  She is also the author of nine novels, two non-fiction books, a collection of short stories, a book of essays, and a children’s novella. Her horror novel, Welcome to Hell, was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award.
Houghton has covered politics, news, and lifestyle issues as a contributor to the Huffington Post.
Her writing portfolio includes Criminal Element Magazine, a division of Macmillan Publishing, Today, senior fiction editor at Bella Magazine, interviews and reviews for HBO documentaries, OWN, The Oprah Winfrey Network, and The Style Channel.

Before becoming a full-time  author, Kristen, who holds an Ed.D. in linguistics, taught World Languages on the high school and university levels. Along with her husband, educator Alan William Hopper, she is a philanthropist for Project Literacy and Shelters With Heart, safe havens for victims of domestic abuse and their pets .

mailto:  [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Tim Ferriss Says a 3-Step Process He Learned From Tony Robbins Drastically Improved His Life

by Richard Feloni
27 Quotes to write on your Christmas cards
Community//

27 Family Quotes to Write on Your Christmas Cards

by Marwan Jamal
Community//

Successful People Do This One Thing Better Than Most

by Zach Arend

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.