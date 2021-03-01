Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Ethics Behind AI and Hiring | Jeremy Robertson

The advances of artificial intelligence have expanded so far that AI is being used in the hiring process. Analyzing the potential of candidates applying for a job, however, is a complicated task. There are some areas where AI poses a few ethical risks when hiring. Privacy Web technology has the potential to access information from […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The advances of artificial intelligence have expanded so far that AI is being used in the hiring process. Analyzing the potential of candidates applying for a job, however, is a complicated task. There are some areas where AI poses a few ethical risks when hiring.

Privacy

Web technology has the potential to access information from the private lives of applicants, and this is a breach of privacy laws. Employers can’t legally use an applying candidate’s personal data to judge them as they’re applying. The consideration here is whether AI understands the difference between private and public data. How will artificial intelligence then make a choice based on the data it receives?

Legitimacy

When speaking of legitimacy, we speak of accuracy. Making judgments on the character of a human being requires complex algorithms that haven’t been invented yet. Therapists, as well as hiring managers, spend a great deal of time when psychoanalyzing someone. AI’s legitimacy is questioned within the hiring process because AI has no physiological profiling mechanism beyond detecting behavior patterns.

Morality

As it relates to AI hiring, the question of morality arises due to competition among employers. The companies that are using AI will have an advantage over the ones that don’t. That can create an imbalance in job markets, hurting employers who don’t use AI. Additionally, AI methods pose a debate regarding jobs being replaced by computers, such as human resources and head hunters no longer being staffed by humans. 

Equality

The laws of equality in the workplace deal with how we approach all disabilities, including, but not limited to, gender and educational differences. AI may show an involuntary bias when analyzing a person’s education level, housing location, or family income. While these may not be qualifiers with a human interviewer, AI might collect information that is technically irrelevant to the job and then use it either for or against a potential applicant.

The larger industry erected by artificial intelligence reveals to us that this technology isn’t going away. How it will improve the hiring process, however, remains to be seen. There are clear advantages to gain from AI, but we face an ethical battle before AI’s hiring capacity is perfected.                                                    

This article was originally published at: https://jeremyrobertsonmachinelearning.org/

    Jeremy Robertson, Founder at Lockwood Executive Search

    Located in New York City, Jeremy Robertson is the Founder of Lockwood Executive Search and an expert in the recruiting services industry. Since the company's inception, Jeremy has placed an emphasis on diversity, honesty, and transparency. These tenets of service help him collaborate effectively with a broad client base, and ultimately match them with the best professional fits for their respective companies. To learn more about Jeremy Robertson and Lockwood Executive Search, be sure to visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Should Companies Consider AI When Assessing Candidates | Jeremy Robertson

    by Jeremy Robertson
    Community//

    Embrace the future with Artificial Intelligence

    by Niti Sharma
    Community//

    Women Leading The AI Industry: “It’s okay to be a non-STEM woman in a STEM field.” with Anna Counselman and Tyler Gallagher

    by Tyler Gallagher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.