The Eternity Of A Love, Never Lost: Maria Luisa Landin #Mexico

A lost love does not always equate to heartache! For, there are those, who understand that love goes through its different cycles. Not every love is meant to last, forever. That’s one lesson, to be learned. Different love’s enter into different parts of our lives, for different reasons. The objective is to learn the lessons, and to learn them, well. That’s the sole purpose, in the game of love!

Some women, and men, have learned this. Having mastered the lessons, learned, they understand them, quite well. Bitterness is erased. The seeds of disappointment do not forego love’s soil. It’s a whole other comprehension, when it comes to the blossoming (and blooming) of love’s fruition. You don’t hold any grudges or animosity. In fact, the love cycle is meant to be shared. It just so happens that you wish others well. That’s one of the blessings, and abundant factors of love! We can cherish those precious memories, while also wishing a person more love with another; even when our lovery cycle, with them, has come to a close. Releasing love when it has come to serve it’s purpose, is a form of self–love!

Into the terrain of Mexican landscapes, a person has the ability to move through certain wellness factors. Afterall, there are places, and landscapes, which moves us into deeper introspective, when it comes to love. Love is ideal! Love is also diverse. It moves through myriad periods, through out time’s nectar. Navigating ourselves through the Spanish language, one comes to comprehend what it means to experience a different linguistic persuasion, through the concept of, love!

Taking on different partnerships through love’s cycle, we learn that our experiences with love takes on different shaping, designs, and colors. We experience different personas of love, through the people we date, and experience love, with! That’s a reality, in which women, who are open, get to experience. After the experience is over, we get to wish them, well. For, they were sent to teach us the holistic treasures of love. Each lesson is a memory, that we will always, cherish! They serve as points of references for future testimonies. Through these memories, we are safeguarded, and cared for. We learned the lessons, and carry them forward, into the future! When one love story ends, another one, ends!

And so, we wish them, well! Though, it may not have last with them, another will come along in filling that void. We wish them, well! If we could not give them something, another will! Love comes again! It does not mean we stop loving them. The love continues through, and carries us, further!

Quiza otros labios te den la fortuna que yo no te di,

Maybe other lips did not give you the fortune, that I did not give you

Que por tu parte nunca fuiste mio, ni yo para ti

That for your part you were never mine, nor I for you

Y por mi madre que no te aborrezco ni guardo rencor

And for my mother I do not hate you or hold a grudge

That’s one of the essences of true love. Love does not cause confusion, or support the ego. Love is willing to release when a cycle has ended. Such is one of the audacities of love. Lastly, it also goes to suggest thar love continues even after a cycle is incomplete. There is always a space in our hearts, where love is carried, through. That person’s energy always has a love for us, and we for them. We don’t always have to admit that; nor proclaim that. Nevertheless, it is always there. When a relationship has truly been based on the authenticity of love, one comes to see that love sustained-even when the two of you are no longer together. Isn’t that beautiful? Isn’t that loving?

The song, from which the previous lyrics has come from is entitled, “Amor Perdido!” The translation is “Love Lost!” One of the most sacred things about the title, is how it serves as a paradox. A love cycle, or coupling, may have ended. However, it is never lost. Such is the blessing, and the losing, of one precious, love!

Maria Luisa Landin