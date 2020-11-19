Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Essentials to Bring On Every Boat Trip | Billy Theuring

The Essentials to Bring On Every Boat Trip | Billy Theuring

When planning a boat trip, there are a list of essential items that must be brought along. In some instances, they serve to maximize fun levels, but there are also emergency supplies that could literally save your life and the lives of others. For this reason, it is always a good idea to hope for the best and plan for the worst before setting sail. 

When putting together a master list, you should include every possible item you might need, even if not every journey will  require it. Some trips are just days on the lake while others could be overnights on an ocean. Despite all this effort, making a list is no good to anyone if you end up forgetting things. It’s a wise idea to laminate and store the list along with dry-erase markers and erasers so items can be marked accordingly as they are being put on board or being cleared off.  

In order to make a master list easy to manage, it is a good idea to break it into sections. This way, the most crucial items can be guaranteed to not be forgotten. First-aid items should include instant ice packs, cold compresses, pill dividers full of Tylenol, aspirin, Dramamine, ibuprofen, jellyfish sting relief, burn cream, Benadryl cream, antibacterial soap, and multiple types of bandaids such as large, small, fingertip, knuckle, and waterproof.

Sun and water protection should be another section. It is very important to prevent too much exposure without being cautious. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen should be brought along, and the sunscreen should be reapplied every 1 ½ hours. When it comes to towels, there will never be too many. Towels have multiple purposes and extras can be used for lounging on the beach, or cleaning off sandy or wet visitors.

Food and beverages are an essential category as well. Dehydration is a legitimate concern without enough water. Make sure you bring at least ½ gallon per person per day. A cooler full of ice will also not only keep snacks and drinks cold, but it can also be used to store sunscreen, making it refreshing to put on. The more non-perishable the snacks, the better, such as granola bars, nuts, and pretzels. 

Personal items should be up to the individuals, but it doesn’t hurt to give a verbal sound-off and verify items like a change of clothing, toiletries, prescription medication, bed linens, and Ziplock bags for keeping items dry such as phones or cameras. Entertainment such as books, music and games can fall under this category as well. 

This article was originally published at https://billytheuring.com/

    Billy Theuring, Orthotic Sales - Territory Manager at Medartis Inc

    Billy Theuring is a leading Orthopedic Medical Device Representative currently working in the Phoenix area of Arizona. As a Territory Manager, he is in charge of a large area of the country. His expertise in the medical territory comes on the heels of his military career, in which he spent much of his time on an Aircraft carrier. His experience allowed him to become a skilled medical advisor, and he has grown very proud of the joy that his orthotics bring veterans and civilians alike. His hobbies include boating and DIY, which meld together in his passion for refurbishing and restoring old boats.

