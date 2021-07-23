Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Essentials Of Leadership Development

Why Do It Now!

Not all people who conduct leadership development are sensitive to the needs of different kinds of leaders. They do not realize that there are those leaders who rely or depend on other people or experiences just to keep them going while there are those who rely on themselves in bringing out their leadership skills.

If you are part of a group that conducts leadership development, then you must know that using the traditional and formal approach no longer works. Now, even leaders want activities that are not purely based on books and theories, but they want real life learning.

Since many clients prefer non-traditional leadership development, you must know how to develop strategies to ensure that they will be satisfied with the outcome. Today, one of the most common and effective approaches that are being used in leadership development is incorporating the concept of self-motivation.

This is because many experts believe that leaders these days need lots of reflection and self-assessment. Self-motivation is very important for leaders because it will help them know what their strengths are as well as their weaknesses. If a leader knows what his or her strengths are, that person will be able to continue what he or she is doing and even enhance it. On the other hand, knowing one’s weaknesses is as equally as important because through this, the person will know what the areas he or she should improve on are. If one knows his or her weaknesses, he or she might be able to turn these into opportunities that will make him or her successful in the future.

To ensure that the participants will be receptive to the idea of using self-motivation to develop good leadership skills, then you must carefully explain to them how it works. Make them understand that it is through being motivated that an effective leader can set his or her mind into something. Setting one’s mind into something will help him or her look forward to the results of what they are aiming for.

The next best thing that you can tell participants during leadership development is to start with small and simple tasks. Being a leader might be easy for some but for others, this is a very difficult to be effective in it. Make your participants understand that if they start small and simple, he or she will be able to accomplish these goals the easier and faster way. If simple goals are set and achieved this early, they will be able to earn self-confidence that they will need in facing greater and bigger challenges ahead.

Experts agree leadership development is very important factor for people who are aiming for success in their lives. This is also important because it gives the person a sense of freedom in choosing paths that he or she must take. Through the values that are taught during the activities, leaders are given the chance to maneuver or control their own lives which in the future, will help them be the best persons that they want to be.

    Biplab Dhar, Career Transformation & Success Coach at Mind Odyssey Coaching & Consulting

    Biplab Dhar is a writer and Career Transformation coach based in Sydney, Australia. A former IT Operations Manager for a Fortune 500 Company, he teaches clients how to thrive in their careers by tuning into their unique power and celebrate their imperfections to become world-class achievers. You can sign up for Biplab's free career tips and connect with him through his website, www.mindodyssey.com.au

