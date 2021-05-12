The Essennelle Foundation for Sickle Cell Awareness

Sickle cell illness is a gathering of acquired blood problems that middle on red platelets, which can work unusually, bringing about little blood clumps, ongoing iron deficiency, agonizing occasions, and potential entanglements related to tissue and organ harm. These blood issues incorporate sickle cell weakness, Mediterranean blood illness, sickle beta-thalassemia disorder, and hemoglobinopathies. The sickle cell hemoglobin is related to other unusual hemoglobin inadequate fixation to make the red platelet sickle.

For the African-American people group, sickle cell infection is a significant medical problem. Sickle cell infection can likewise influence Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Asian Indian families. There is a developing section in the Latino-American populace, especially those of the Caribbean, Central American, and South American lineage. In the United States, one out of each 400 births has this infection. The most widely recognized kind of sickle cell sickness is sickle cell anemia.

A wide range of sickle cell illnesses is brought about by a hereditary change in the hemoglobin segment of the red platelet. Hemoglobin is the oxygen-conveying protein inside the red platelet. Typical red platelets are oval and adaptable. Red platelets in sickle cell illness tend to reshape themselves into bar-like designs that look like the bent cutting edge of a sickle; in this way, the term sickle cell. Sickle cells have a more limited life expectancy than typical red platelets.

This results in constant paleness and decreased oxygen to the tissues of the body. Sickle cells are not so much adaptable but rather tackier than normal red platelets. This presents an issue since they can get caught in the little veins forestalling the bloodstream to the body’s tissues. This trade-off in conveying oxygen to the tissues brings about torment and possible harm to the related tissues and organs.

It is estimated that one in 12 African-Americans has sickle cell trait. Individuals with this ailment fall into the ‘extremely defenseless’ bunch, so they have been compelled to safeguard for most of the pandemic. An examination recently determined that many have attempted to get sufficient treatment and backing, and some have been left in torment for quite a long time.

This is why Layla Lawson established The Essenelle Foundation (TEF), zeroing in on engaging and building up the sickle cell local area. Layla was motivated to create the charity after her baby girl Suki was diagnosed with sickle cell only days after she was born. Because of her limited knowledge about sickle cell, Lawson dedicated herself to learning about the disease so she could support her daughter as best as she could.

People with chronic, long-term illnesses need access to extra mental health support due to the emotional strain long-term illnesses can put on the human mind. The patient’s caregivers also experience secondhand trauma: family, friends, and loved ones need access to mental health support as well.

Lawson hopes to work with hospitals, schools, and councils to provide patients with therapy, counseling, and emotional well-being courses. She also wants to educate these places further on the mental strain of sickle cell with the hope that these additional resources will become mandatory in the future.

In addition to advocating for additional resources, The Essenelle Foundation runs campaigns and events to educate the public on sickle cell and raise money to help those impacted by the disease. If you would like to support Lawson’s cause, you can donate to TEF through their Go Fund Me page.