The Entrepreneurial Mindset

There are three basic ways of earning money.

1.Trading time for money

2.Trading money for money

3.Trading expertise for money

Trading time for money

Our society and the formal education system promote the first method of earning money which involves trading time for money. In other words, you work for someone else for a specific amount of time and then they pay you for that. In this case, someone else drains your energy and you don’t make much money. You don’t get equal to the amount of value you are providing.

Trading money for money

The second way to earn money is utilized by a small portion of the population and it involves trading money for money. For example, buying and selling houses in Dallas or anywhere in the world. In other words, you are earning money through investment.

However, investing can be risky and it also involves the need for funds initially because if you lack additional funds then how can you invest any money in the first place. Therefore, many people can’t even try this option because they only have enough money to pay their bills and expenses every month.

Trading expertise for money

The third way to earn money is the best option. This entrepreneurial option involves trading expertise and value for money this is the strategy of entrepreneurial experts where you have a flexible schedule. You work less and earn more. You can make thousands of dollars a day.

To avail this option of trading expertise and value for money, you first need to figure out who you are, what you can give to others, what information do you know that could help others.

Making Your Intellectual Property

You can earn using this method from your previous work experience or even from your hobbies.

From this you can even create your intellectual property.

Now most people don’t know much about intellectual property.

What is intellectual property?

How big is the market for intellectual property

Is there still any room for you in the intellectual property market?

These may be a few of the questions you have when you’re investigating the intellectual property marketing business.

First of all, anyone can create intellectual property. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist. You just need to have an area of expertise or access to an expert and a drive to succeed. It’s that simple. I know a person who is an expert boxer and is selling his boxing ebook on his website. He earns a lot of money this way. You can make a website with your web development skills and sell them for thousands of dollars. You can make video courses and sell them online on Udemy. There are so many ways you can earn money by selling your intellectual property. There is a lot of content available online about that you can learn a lot from.

Intellectual property combines e-commerce and book publishing. For example, you can write and sell an e-book and earn money from that.

Recent research has found that approximately six out of every ten American adults surf the internet on a daily basis seeking out entertainment, education, and to shop for products.

People are more comfortable buying online nowadays than they were in the past. The market on the internet is global and it encompasses millions of people throughout the world.

Therefore, the intellectual property marketing business has room for everyone everywhere.

When you market on the Internet, you market within your niche, therefore you don’t have to worry whether someone will buy your product or not. The Internet opens the niche market for you.

Why is Intellectual Property Business so Uncommon?

If creating and selling intellectual property on the Internet is so simple, why isn’t everyone doing this?

The answer is that the formal educational system and previous societal beliefs are to blame. In school, we are taught to finish school and then become an employee at a company and exchange money for time. That the first mindset I’ve mentioned early in this post.

In our schools, the entrepreneurial spirit is not promoted. In fact, it is almost shunned.

Don’t let societal beliefs keep you away from the intellectual property market. It is wide, diverse, and ready to fill your pocketbook with cash.

The only key to success here is expertise, consistency and a spirt and drive to succeed.