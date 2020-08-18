Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The engagement equation: Not as hard to crack as you think

The higher the engagement score of an individual, a team or an organization, generally speaking the more productive they are in terms of hours to productivity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Engagement is a topic close to my heart, having been exposed to organisations that measure engagement year on year. While organisations measure performance results and metrics such as performance, profitability, and revenue, they are starting to look at employee engagement. Engagement is generally defined as the degree to which a person brings discretionary effort to their role. In plain speak, it also can be thought of as the degree of contentment and happiness an employee experiences. It speaks to things such as are they motivated and do they want to be there? Do they feel happy, part of the team and connected to what it is that they are doing? Do they feel their work is purposeful? Do they feel connected to the end mission and purpose of the organisation?

Engagement is critical, so if we were thinking about the individual level, I might ask how happy are you? I might ask you to give yourself a score out of 100. In a work context, I might want to know how engaged are you on a scale of 1 to 100 to determine what percentage you’re at?

Happiness and engagement are interchangeable.

From a corporate point of view, engagement has been studied in terms of the question, is it predictive? Or, does it actually generate productivity or any kind of metrics?

There have been a variety of studies that basically demonstrate the same relationship. The higher the engagement score of an individual, a team or an organisation, the more productive they are in terms of hours to productivity. But also, in terms of output, reduced turnover and reduced absenteeism.

There seems to be a definite relationship between engagement and performance.

In other words, people choose to bring more of themselves into what they are doing and enjoy bringing more of themselves to what they are doing when they feel engaged. 

Alongside this, in positive psychology, they have started to consider the question, how do you increase employee engagement of an individual through happiness and morale, and therefore produce a net benefit to an organisation? What they have found, from Shawn Achor’s work is around what he termed the happiness advantage, which means is the happier and more engaged your staff are the more productive they are. He has cited several examples that show this is the case. Further, the ability to get into flow state through improved and intentional focus in an activity that is meaningful and impactful results in increased happiness and enjoyment in the task itself and feeling more accomplished and even more energised after the completion of that task. This shows us when we can immerse ourselves in a task, we are happier, more engaged and energised. For Achor, happiness (and engagement) is the joy we feel from striving.

“Happiness is not just a mood—it’s a work ethic.”

Shawn Achor

One of the keys ways of creating higher engagement was to shift mindset. That begs the question, HOW do you becomes happier, if you aren’t? HOW do you become more engaged if you aren’t?

Part of the answer lies in mindfulness. Mindfulness is the ability to get into a flow state which helps people to structure their time, their schedule and their energy when they are not distracted.

This comes down to managing your environment.

It’s also about allocating the right people to the right task. Is your team in the proper role for their skill set and their capabilities and what they enjoy doing? Are they skill matched to ensure the right fit? And do they have the right resources to be able to do that?

The other part is acknowledging progress and little wins. What we know is even small wins when recognised on meaningful work has the effect of us coming away happier and more accomplished about our day. If we then consciously and intentionally apply gratitude to that we can further increase our sense of happiness.

Again, mindset can help here too. Mindset is like a lever that we use to shift our perception. It’s incredibly powerful…

“By changing the fulcrum of our mindset and lengthening our lever of possibility, we change what is possible.”

Shawn Achor

Lindsay Bridger, Enabling Business and People Performance through Capability Development and Resilience at In8 Resilience

The key focus of our business is on bridging the gap in people performance to move individuals, teams and organisations from where they are now, to where they want to be. We achieve this through designing, delivering and following up on customised or off the shelf training workshops and initiatives.

With a keen focus on a collaborative approach Lindsay works with her clients to support them in achieving performance improvement towards their key goals.

Lindsay has a Bachelor in Psychology and has worked in the field before turning her attention to the business world. Through her work Lindsay has noticed a need for increased resilience and developing our innate resilience that exists in all human beings, Body, Mind and Soul. To contact Lindsay email her on [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Employee Engagement: The Comprehensive Guide

by Samawat Shakil
//

“To create a fantastic work culture, ensure psychological safety”, with Rajeev Behera and Phil Laboon

by Phil La Duke
Courtesy of Unsplash
Community//

The Future of Workplace Culture

by Tara Louise

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.