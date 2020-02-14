Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The End, or a New Beginning?

This is part two of the two-part article on my nearly eight-year journey chasing the concept of modern-day success.

By

You can find part one here. In it, I share about my journey of wanting more, achieving more, having more and the price that came with it.

In part two I share how I was able to reimagine a completely new chapter for my life from a place that most would consider “career-breaking”. 

Here we go:

A few days later, I was sitting on the porch of our home enjoying a latte and the crisp morning air with my husband. We sat silently, enjoying the mixture of birds chirping and cars passing by. For the first time in my career, I had failed, and I didn’t know what to do next. What I did know, though, was that this experience would not define my worth.

Then it hit me; the answer was right in front of me. My PIP (Performance Improvement Plan) contained the clarity and prioritization I’d been wanting since starting this role. Rather than being a list of failures, I realized it was a list of ways I could grow and succeed. By reframing this List of Failures to a List of Opportunities, I got to work, and over the next few months, delivered on each item in that document.

Sixty-two days later, I was taken off the PIP.

In the weeks that followed, I reflected on this experience and realized that I had spent most of my career chasing the concept of modern-day success: wanting more, achieving more, and having more.

I had also paid the price in terms of my health and my quality of life. I realized that I had been focused entirely on my outer world and had never taken the time to explore and define how success felt on the inside. I had convinced myself I’d be happy when I got to a certain level.

The truth is, happiness is always an inside job.

The dictionary defines bankruptcy as “completely lacking in a particular quality or value.” For me, it was time to declare bankruptcy on this external model for success I had followed for so long.

While this did not mean I would no longer pursue the external appearance of success if I chose to, it did mean I would never again allow the look of success to be my only focus or driver.

Two months after being taken off the PIP, I tendered my resignation to pursue the exciting and intimidating world of coaching and consulting where I could help others through the incredible self-discovery I had just navigated.

More than two years later, my coaching & consulting practice thrives and fulfills me daily. I take time to enjoy each moment, celebrate my challenges, and savor the journey. Savoring the journey is not a one-time check the box kind of thing, it’s a moment to moment choice that I make every day.

As Buddha says: Happiness is a journey, not a destination.

It is a priceless feeling to know I am doing what I am meant to do for the rest of my life. I serve as a guide to individuals & companies who believe that talent matters and get that success has not only a look but a feel and want support to explore creating a powerful experience of both for themselves, their teams and their company.

Over time, those I serve are transformed as they see the impact of creating their world from the inside-out. Ultimately, they come to deeply know their worth is a currency defined by themselves alone, and no market or economy can alter this value without permission.

The greatest gift of this experience was seeing my father in a new light. I write this with tears in my eyes because I see my dad had it figured out all along. He never cared about the title, prestige, money, or fancy things. He lived his life for the joy of contributing, serving, and working to support his family. It’s all so crystal clear now.

For him, the feeling of success was all that ever mattered. Thank you, Daddy, for sharing your wisdom six years after we said goodbye.

Luisa Molano, Founder at LM Coaching and Consulting, LLC

Luisa Molano is an author, speaker, and Transformation and Leadership Life Coach. She spent seventeen years in the corporate world, twelve of those in Human Resources working for Sage Software and Arrow Electronics, who is a Fortune 131 company. In 2016 she was selected to join the inaugural class of the Colorado Governor’s Fellowship Program, a year-long leadership program to prepare leaders to apply their innovative skills and experiences toward solving the state’s most challenging issues. 

In 2017 she left the corporate world to launch her consulting and coaching business. She is a guide to individuals & companies who want to hire better, faster & with less effort while expanding their understanding of the nature of the human experience. The result is humans, teams, and companies that come alive and see for themselves how high-performance can be simple, fun, and impactful for themselves and those around them. 

Luisa has trained with some of the top teachers in the world, including Michael Neil, internationally renowned transformative coach and five-time NY Times bestselling author, and master coach and co-author of The Prosperous Coach Rich Litvin. Luisa lives in Denver. She lives daily into her highest values of Peace, Joy, Freedom & Courage. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Masters of the Turnaround: “Boldy say yes” with G. Brian Benson and Jason Crowley

by Jason Crowley
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “The quicker we can realize failure is part of success, the faster we will grow” with Romy Weiss and Chaya Weiner

by Chaya Weiner
Community//

From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” With Maryna Shkvorets

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.