Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Effects of Stress and Tips to Manage

Stress is one of the most common problems that people face. While it can be helpful in moderation, too much stress can lead to disastrous consequences.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
a man dealing with a stressful situation

Whether the problem stems from professional responsibilities, personal relationships, or emotional problems, stress is an issue that affects nearly everyone. While some, smaller amounts of stress can be beneficial as it will keep your productive, too much stress can inhibit your abilities and may even cause certain health issues. 

Some of the most common physical effects of stress include: 

  • Headaches 
  • Muscle pain 
  • Chest pain 
  • Fatigue 
  • Upset stomach 

Along with these physical problems, it can also lead to issues such as increased anxiety, restlessness, lack of motivation, and more. 

Unfortunately, all these problems can become wrapped up in one and lead to dangerous decisions and abrupt changes in behavior. This can cause people who are dealing with these problems to turn to alcohol or begin abusing prescription medications. Substance abuse brings on an array of other problems that can be difficult to overcome. It is best to nip the problem in the bud. 

When it comes to dealing with stress, there are a few things that you can do to improve your situation. Let’s take a look at some tips and actions you can take to improve your situation. 

Ways to Manage Stress 

There are countless ways to improve problems related to stress. One of the best ways to get physically active. 

Exercise 

Exercise may seem like an obvious way to help improve your situation, but there is a reason why exercise and physical fitness are constantly recommended for things like this – because it works. If you are dealing with a lot of stress, going to the gym, on a run, lifting weights, and more can all be great stress relievers and allow your mind to take a break. 

Devote Time to Hobbies 

Oftentimes, when people deal with stressful periods and times of burnout, they often will ignore the things that make them happy like hobbies and activities that they enjoy. This will only make the problem worse. If you are feeling stressed, it is important to continue to do these things, to help provide balance. 

Spend Time with Friends 

Along with continuing hobbies that you enjoy, be sure to make time for friends and family. Being around loved ones will provide you with additional perspective and, if needed, will allow you the opportunity to vent about the stress that you are feeling, which can act as a stress reliever by itself. 

Meditate 

Along with these tips, meditation and mindfulness practices are known to be one of the best things that you can do for your mental health. Things like a short meditation before bed or deep breathing exercises throughout the day can go a long way toward preserving your mental health and reducing stress overall. 

These are just a few of the many things you can do to help reduce stress-related problems and get you back to feeling better.  

    Joe G. at The Hope House

    Joe works for The Hope House, an evidence-based addiction treatment center out of Arizona. The luxury rehab facilities take a personalize approach, offering the highest quality of care to treat the root causes of addiction. At The Hope House, patients are equipped with as many tools as possible to achieve long-term sobriety.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Stress Can Damage Your Body and Mind

    by Bailey King
    Business stress
    Community//

    How Effective Is Stress Management For Mental Well Being?

    by Rahulkumarsingh
    Mental health is something that affects our day-to-day lives and is something that needs to be preserved and maintained.
    Community//

    Relaxation Techniques When You Feel Overwhelmed

    by Matt Boyle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.