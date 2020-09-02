The Effects of Quarantine On Your Body

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has had many unforeseen consequences. Jokes have been made about the weight gain, perhaps better known as the “Quarantine 15.” But beyond weight gain, the effect lockdown has had on our bodies is wide and varied.

Perhaps you work from home and are now spending more time on a computer, affecting your posture – proper ergonomics are an important aspect to overall wellness and injury prevention. Your keyboard should be at the height that allows your elbows to stay at a 90-degree angle.

Or perhaps you are missing your daily walking or cycling commute. Or maybe, because of the restrictions in place, your exercise regime has greatly shifted, due to closures at gyms and studios. But perhaps you are an essential worker, and repetitive movements have become more of a reality than ever before, meaning pain in the shoulders, back, neck, or knees, are more prominent.

Whatever may be the case, COVID-19 has impacted our bodies. Even without a pandemic, our bodies are always in use and therefore at risk of developing discomfort and pain. It is tempting to target the specific body part or region where the pain is being felt. But that isn’t the best way to achieve and regain comfortable body mobility, as the body is one whole thing – not made up of individual components which don’t affect one another. To ensure your best health, partner with a health company, such as Fluid Health and Fitness, to ensure you are treating your body properly during this time.

Even the Quarantine 15 can affect the body’s mobility. Eating shouldn’t just be about filling your stomach when you’re bored during lockdown, but instead viewing eating as a way to be kind to and care for the body.

Experts suggest we perform 150 minutes of moderate aerobics once a week. Whether it’s going for a brisk walk or high-intensity training, your daily movement will improve both your physical and mental health. Easy and comfortable body mobility is essential to live a life.

You know how it goes during COVID-19. One minute you’re sitting down to check your morning emails, the next it’s three hours later and you haven’t moved from your spot. Scheduling in breaks may seem counterintuitive, but studies have shown they help you be more productive. To keep yourself on track, add a reminder every 90 minutes to your calendar to get up and move around.

You may be bent over a computer, squinting into Zoom, missing your daily commute and jamming snacks into your mouth. But don’t let the ongoing lockdown reduce your biomechanical movement health. If you do, always take the whole-body approach to regain that mobility.