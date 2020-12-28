The Effects of Daily Stress on Positive and Negative Mental Health

As we grow, we get involved in so many activities that make up our life routines. With time, we become responsible for several things including job roles, family, friend circle, and society as well. And slowly, loads of activities going around start putting stress on our minds. Studies reveal that these daily stressors are much risky as compared to the traumatic events that affect mental health.

In order to understand the impact of stress on mental health, it is first important to examine coping mechanisms and psychological resources. The stress-buffering models reveal that some psychological variables are highly protective of various pathogenic effects of stress. Reports reveal that although stress is commonly linked to impaired mental health; some evidence says that it can also work as a predictor of enhanced well-being. In general, the strength of the connection between mental state and stress may vary from individual to individual depending upon their strategies and characteristics to deal with it.

Stress can happen at any stage of life. People who follow complicated routines and have to manage multiple things at the same time are often seen under the impact of stress. This problem is also very common among traders who spend several hours staring at the screen to check profit and loss levels. The job itself leads to complicated life routines where most of the people fail to manage their mental and physical health. When stress is left unchecked, it can further cause many chronic health problems such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Therefore, it is important to find some trusted ways to deal with stress.

Stress – Its positive and negative effects on mental health

Self-efficacy can be defined as the positive resistance towards stress regulation. It connects to the individual’s abilities to perform well in challenging and stressful situations. Some studies also reveal that it is closely related to psychological disorders and mental health. It also operates as a mediator for establishing a relationship between depressive symptoms and stressful life events.

Mental health can be generally divided into two dimensions: positive and negative. Positive mental health can be defined as the optimal way of handling psychological functioning and general well-being. Whereas, the negative mental health includes the deleterious facets as like psychopathology, health problems, and psychiatric disorders. Also, they are related to each other, they can still act independently. Therefore, if we ignore the positive characteristics of stress, it would also reduce the predictive values by a considerable level.

High self-efficacy can be easily related to higher levels of well-being, life satisfaction, and optimism. Low self-efficacy can cause more symptoms of distress, anxiety, and depression. Increased positivity not just adds happiness while improving subjective well-being for positive brain functioning; but at the same time, it reduces pathology and negativity so that people can keep their minds at ease. Generally, positive mental health must combine three important aspects: psychological well-being, emotional well-being, and social well-being. When human life is balanced over all these aspects, it could lead to better outcomes in all sectors.

On the other side, the negative impacts of stress can reduce the overall quality of life. It is not just about irritating headache, it can also lead to procrastination, insomnia, and decreased positivity at work. A person who experiences the negative impacts of stress is likely to reflect decay in the overall health. The stress symptoms can also affect the feelings and thoughts of a person; which further leads to poor behavior. When you are able to recognize stress symptoms, it can help you to manage them well.

Managing stress and its overall impact:

Although for some people, stress can contribute to better performance in challenging situations, many others even lose their normal abilities to manage routines under this condition. Therefore, if you experience negative symptoms of stress, it is important to take relevant steps to avoid worse consequences. Below we have listed a few details about top-rated stress management strategies to help you improve your performance by coping with symptoms of stress:

The first most important thing you need to do is get regular physical activity. It can help you maintain your mental and physical health altogether. You can join a gym or start yoga at home to meet your goals.

Practice some trusted relaxation techniques such as meditation, tai-chi, deep breathing, and massage.

Keep your sense of humor high and spend more time with friends and family.

Follow some hobbies that could boost your overall mental health.

Once you start following these trusted techniques to manage stress, you can definitely ensure enhanced performance at your routine jobs. The traders can also gain more profits from eToro when they take trades with a relaxed and healthy mind.