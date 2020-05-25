The effects of COVID19 on our mental health.





Since the subsequent war on terror and the 9/11 attacks, the emergence of Coronavirus is the other dangerous development of the 21st century. As we all know, the first case of Coronavirus (COVID’19) was identified in December 2019. Since then, it is seriously changing the global action of the entire world. It is a significant hindrance to the social, economic, and political aspects of almost all the countries. As there is no vaccine to prevent people from the virus, social distancing is a measure that all the states have acquired to slow down the spread of the virus. It is redefining modern life as there is a shutdown of day-to-day activities, and there is a drastic change in the national behavior patterns of the world.

The steps that the government has taken are crucial in slowing down the spread of this disease. However, it is likely to have problems in our well-being and mental health both in the long and short run. It is not only a risk to human life, but the cause of emotional strain for everyone out there.

The impact of COVID19 on the economy

Recently, the world has seen the quickest economic pullback in history and a record-breaking unemployment chart. The financial crisis can have a massive change in the behavioral health of the people. We can also figure out that when there was a global financial crisis in 2007-8, a lot of countries saw higher and increasing rates in anxiety, depression, drug, and alcohol use. The number of suicides also increased due to income inequality and stress. It can be linked with what’s happening in today’s world and can tell us about the impact it can cause on our dreams and mental health.

Explicit impact of the crisis

Pandemics and plagues are not a new thing in modern history. Over time, these diseases not only had a significant effect on civilizations but also changed human history to a higher level. COVID’19 is affecting not only dreams and mental health, but there are more challenges linked to it. There is fear from the virus, prolonged physical distancing, isolation, which is impacting collectively on our psyche. Many reports suggest that as the infection is increasing rapidly around the world, which is resulting in a higher death rate, it raises our anxiety, and if it’s a personal loss, we are put in grief. This uncertainty of the whole idea of living, the safety, and the health of our family, loved ones, and friends are causing significant distress as we don’t know whether we will be able to live the lives we’ve been dreaming of or not. Everything is grasped in our illusion, and there is no running back from it. It is further traumatizing to the people whose jobs have been affected by this.

If we have a look back, these large scale disasters such as the mass shootings or the world trade center attacks, the floods, and the hurricanes or the horizon oil spill have altogether contributed to post-traumatic stress and various disorders, depression, child abuse, and domestic violence. Such events can assist in mental health issues, which can last more extended periods.

Implicit impact of the crisis

When we talk about the COVID’19 pandemic, there will likely be an increase in depression, anxiety, domestic violence, loneliness, and as the schools and universities have shut down, there is a possibility of child abuse. Few people can live in isolation for a more extended period of time as it is associated with negative feelings such as fear, which can cause illness and eventually death. Researches state that a lot of physical and emotional health benefits come from touch, and lack of it can increase blood pressure and even heart problems. Due to this situation, a lot of people fear dying, fear of their loved ones dying, and fear the medical treatment that they might need to encounter. As schools are closed, children can’t meet their friends, which is essential for their better mental well being.

The older people have been identified with being more vulnerable due to COVID’19. They have mixed feelings of anxiety, anger and stress. Some of them might be experiencing dementia and cognitive decline. If you’re always under stress, there can be symptoms of upset stomach, headaches, chest pain, and lead to serious problems such as panic attacks and depression. Moreover, nutrition can play a crucial role in the onset as well as the severity and duration of depression.

The dietary intake pattern of most of the people is deficient in many nutrients, especially minerals, vitamins, and omega-three fatty acids. The patients suffering from mental health issues have a deficiency in these. Extensive research and studies have indicated that daily supplements are vital in reducing these symptoms. Supplements that have amino acids alleviate mental health issues and depression. Research has to be carried out to determine the best dosage of these supplements. However, the psychiatrists recommend the dose of dietary supplements of the current and previous studies and then state the treatment observing the changes in the patient.

Why is it necessary to intervene

It is necessary to intervene as people socially and physically isolate themselves. This era of digitalization is helpful in social distancing as people can conduct the daily activities that they did before this peacefully at home. The places of worship, school, gyms can conduct online businesses that are similar to what was happening before. Most of the workplaces are motivating people to work from home and creating a virtual workplace where they can connect over video connections and discuss their projects and finish any remaining work so that the productivity isn’t at stake and people are not virtually alone. Video or voice calls are better than text messaging or emails as the person can put forward their point of view. Extra steps and efforts should be taken for the people who are isolated, such as the elderly, people with mental illness, and homeless who are struggling the most in this difficult time. Social media is a great platform that encourages people to connect and help people with mental health issues by spreading awareness about it. The screening of loneliness and mental health conditions should be identified so that social support is provided.

It is also crucial for intervention when it comes to child abuse and domestic violence, as they have limited opportunities to seek help. There should be safe places for the people who are at risk. Moreover, the patients of this COVID’19 pandemic should be treated very effectively and well. Organizations and communities should train non-traditional groups that could provide support and psychological first aid. Even a small step can make a difference in this challenging time.

Conclusion

This difficult time has put a significant hindrance in our mental health and dreams but also united us as one to fight for it. The government should provide psychiatric health care and psychological first aid to emerge from this pandemic. It represents the behavioral illness that could continue due to this. Thus crucial steps should be taken to stop it. However, watching the global community come together gives all of us hope that in the future, we can combat all the catastrophes.