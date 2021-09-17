The Effects Burnout Has On Your Mental Health

Burnout is a common symptom faced by many professionals, often brought on by an overly busy schedule and neglecting one’s hobbies. Although it is beginning to be addressed by more individuals, many are still unfamiliar with the toll it can take on their mental health.

What Causes Burnout?

Even though it has been established that busy schedules are the leading cause of burnout, there are some other factors that contribute to it as well. Overburdening yourself with tasks, especially those that don’t even fall under your responsibilities, is a sure way to grow burnt out rather quickly. This only leads to a poor work-life balance, and the elimination of this balance opens the door to a slew of other issues. Work-life balance is essential to maintaining a healthy relationship with self and with others, but when work takes up your every waking moment, you’ll find yourself lacking in the areas of your life that actually fill you with joy.

How Does Burnout Effect Your Mental Health?

With all of the factors that lead to burnout, it is not surprising that this leads to poor mental health. Those that experience burnout are more prone to anxiety, depression, excessive stress, irritability and anger. As a result, this can also lead to severe consequences like alcohol abuse, isolation from friends and family, poor financial decisions and more. When your brain is being overloaded with work responsibilities, that becomes all that it can focus on. Many people can relate to the relief that comes from finishing up work for the day and leaving your responsibilities aside. But when you bring those responsibilities home with you and are unable to disconnect your mind, burnout is lurking rather close by.

There can often be a stigma surrounding the relationship between work and your mental health. Many industries congratulate workers for living this hustle lifestyle, not realizing the poor mental health associated with it. With this constant pressure, it is no surprise that numerous individuals will reach this point in their careers. However, there should be no shame in having to take the time to recover and pursue better mental health after reaching a point of burnout. This recuperation is vital to being able to return to work again and succeed in your daily tasks. The longer you ignore it, the further your mental health is likely to decline.

If you feel that you need to seek professional treatment, there is no shame in doing so. Workplaces should encourage their employees to pursue a healthy mindset and lifestyle rather than pressuring them to the point of becoming burnt out.