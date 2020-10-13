The Effectiveness of Aromatherapy and Broken Heart Syndrome

During these unprecedented times, many are coping with other profound circumstances – such as becoming a caregiver, grieving the loss of someone close, or the end of a relationship. When intense emotional distress causes a surge in stress hormones, symptoms appear that can mimic those of a real heart attack – this syndrome, known as Broken Heart Syndrome, has been known to affect women more than men. Stress and depression affect women’s hearts more than men’s (***). Thankfully, in most cases individuals make a full recovery. http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/press_releases/2005/02_10_05.html

Essential oils such as Rose (rosa damascena)*, Bergamot, Ylang Ylang and Lavender may reduce the impact from shock, grief, and loss – and help manage stress. Below are some ways essential oils may support emotional well-being and improve sleep patterns:

Calming Rose Lotion

2 drops rose otto essential oil

1 tsp. unscented lotion

Blend ingredients and massage on hands, inhale the sweet, rosy fragrance.

Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) ** essential oil has been shown to reduce anxiety, promoting rest and relaxation. This multi-tasking, versatile EO may reduce headaches and muscular aches, too. https://mountainroseherbs.com/lavender-essential-oil

Lavender and Rosemary Headache Relief Blend

2 drops lavender essential oil

1 drop rosemary essential oil

1 tsp. unscented lotion

Blend oils with unscented lotion and apply to temples and behind neck.

Also, try tapping a few drops of lavender essential oil into a bowl of water and ice. Dip a clean, cotton washcloth into the bowl, ring out excess water and place on forehead while inhaling the sweet, calming fragrance.

Aromatherapy is not a cure for ailments, rather, it is a complimentary treatment used only to help alleviate symptoms of ailments. It is not meant to take the place of diagnosis or treatment by a qualified medical practitioner. Consult with your physician if you are pregnant or under treatment for a chronic condition (essential oils may contraindicate prescribed medications).

If you have sensitive skin or allergies, it is recommended to perform a skin patch test first. Always dilute EOs in a carrier oil before topical use, never ingest.

Bio: Angela Peterson is an aromatherapist and writer who has created hand poured, blissful essential oil candles available at https://flowermixology.com

https://www.instagram.com/flowermixology/

Angela is a supporter of The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA), and MindBodyGreen.com, and Chopra.comcontributor. She attended The School for Aromatic Studies.

Notes:

*rose essential oil and blood pressure study Thailand

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19370942

**

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19962288/

***

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-disease/in-depth/heart-disease/art-20046167

**Many citrus EO’S increase sun sensitivity when used topically, avoid prolonged sun exposure on same day of use, it is recommended to use sunscreen with SPF +15.

Avoid contact with eyes/mucous membranes when using EO’s.

https://naha.org/explore-aromatherapy/safety#general