The effect of CoVid on relationships.

How are you handling the forced closeness with your partner? “Working with Holly is like a great bottle of wine! Worth the price for something just as satisfying! She really connects with you, and is genuine! I highly recommend her to anyone. Honest and mind blowing!” Kayla Scheiner

By
Review…
“Holly is that gifted lightworker that doesn’t fit into a box or a category. She proves the work is evidential & offers so much more. She brings her zeal for life into everything she does and offers a gentle embrace with every word. Holly is a healer, and the words she offers bring grace and hope to the darkest moments in life. We often think of healers using their hands, but Holly proves nothing matches the healing impact of words of love & compassion. Sometimes her words are the shuddering candle in the wind, and her wisdom is hard-earned & authentic. There is no one like her and likely never will be again.”
Brian
Evidential Medium
Best Selling Author
Educator & Psychologist
* Is this you…
How are you handling the forced closeness with your partner?
https://pixabay.com/photos/couple-romance-bike-bicycle-meadow-1718244/
https://www.intuitivesolutionshk.com/
* This is what you want…
“I wish I had more time to spend with my partner. Oh really? Well, we have all had plenty of time to do just that….The varying outcomes can be confusing. For couples, 2 things are happening: either it brings you closer together, more appreciative and more sensitive to each others needs, or it magnifies your differences, creating the need for individual space and you can’t stand each other.
* This is what happens…
Is this happening in your relationship? To be sure the Pandemic has tested our relationships at lightening speed. Instead of taking years together for personal discovery, it has given us answers and results in 3-9 months. OK, you have seen the light; be it bright or dark. However, there is something to be said for the years it takes to learn to communicate and come to productive resolutions. Compromise requires effort on both sides. It is also a learning process.
Summary…
In order to get an accurate picture of your relationship, you need the big picture; not a snapshot. Jumping to conclusions that are affected by quarantine is not only unhealthy, but inaccurate. Let me break it down for you, give you coping mechanisms and tools to manage your emotions. Good relationships are not 50/50. They are 100/100%. Dare we add in our children? Let’s talk. Go here: https://www.intuitivesolutionshk.com/

