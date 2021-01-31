The effect of CoVid on relationships.

“Holly is that gifted lightworker that doesn’t fit into a box or a category. She proves the work is evidential & offers so much more. She brings her zeal for life into everything she does and offers a gentle embrace with every word. Holly is a healer, and the words she offers bring grace and hope to the darkest moments in life. We often think of healers using their hands, but Holly proves nothing matches the healing impact of words of love & compassion. Sometimes her words are the shuddering candle in the wind, and her wisdom is hard-earned & authentic. There is no one like her and likely never will be again.”

Brian

Evidential Medium

Best Selling Author

Educator & Psychologist