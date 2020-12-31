THE DYNAMICS OF WORK MOTIVATION: ADVANTAGES AND EXAMPLES

Teamwork dynamics are increasingly used in companies. These are simple activities and games to perform that do not require special infrastructure or expensive or sophisticated materials.

Within the current job market, the most requested profile for a good position is one that stands out in skills and attitudes in teamwork. Knowing how to work as a team is useless if employees are not motivated. They need more than a good salary, they require a motivation that helps them to be in spirits every day, to be able to develop their work productively, and to be able to increase their creativity.

Human talent is the greatest asset that brings value and competitive advantages to the company.

The daily routine causes monotony and represents a risk due to the possible distance between the members in the work teams, impacting the efficiency, productivity, motivation, and results of the organizations. Group dynamics can be key to solving these cases.

These types of games can be very relaxing and fun for employees. They require collective participation of all the members of the company in a relaxed atmosphere, without pressure, since the objective of the dynamics is to improve the work environment.

When employees are taught to break with the daily routine, it is when they most easily generate the most creative and innovative ideas. The goal of team dynamics is to break with this routine and improve relationships and communication. Clear communication allows you to achieve goals in a group way, making everyone work as a team. As employees feel part of the company, they are more motivated and allow them to feel more strategic, to think of new and creative solutions, and that the whole team wants to improve and go beyond their tasks.

What are group dynamics?

Group dynamics are the way of operating and organizing the activities of a certain group of people. Normally, teamwork is considered from 3 members. The dynamics serve to mark instructions, management models, and motivate employees.

It is important to know how to apply good group dynamics since it is the only way that they serve to perform optimally in a production and learning system in which all parties must be in tune. The outcome of the dynamics largely depends on how they are managed.

How to achieve effective dynamics?

So that when you decide to do dynamics effectively and serve to achieve everything that we have discussed above, you have to follow these steps:

Be honest with yourself (and with your company)

Before considering the type of dynamics, you must carry out an analysis of the situation of your company. This analysis should show what the current relationships of your employees are like. In this way, you will see the panorama of what happens right now to be able to develop action plans later.

Set goals

You must know how workers perform their tasks, what motivations and desires they have, and then set objectives that will determine where the company should go. After having analyzed your employees and your company, it is time to mark the plan to follow. The objectives are important to decide whether, for example, your objective of the dynamic is to create a better work team relationship, motivate your employees, integrate them, or any other.

Take action

Once the objectives have been set, you must go on to start them. It is time to carry out the dynamics, they must be raised and proposed without ever forgetting the objective we want to achieve. Your employees are the most important thing your company has without them, there would be no success, and the company itself would not exist.

What are the advantages of group dynamics?

Motivate employees They improve communication and help people to carry out their tasks together. They reduce stress and strain, are fun, and help keep the employee’s mind entertained. They can help to acquire new capacities, in many occasions, they serve as learning. Companies that work as a team and develop dynamics are more productive and have better communication.

Examples of group dynamics

Dynamics: the desert

In this dynamic, we must resort to what we would take to a desert island. In this way, each person must expose their tastes and priorities and, a debate can be created based on the opinions of the different employees.

Dynamics: breaking the ice

The best way to lose the shame and get to know each other better among colleagues is for each participant to present themselves personally, thus strengthening the relationship between workers.

Dynamics: the best team

This game consists of preparing cards of two different colors for each participant. On the back of the card, they should draw themselves, and on the back, they should write their top five strengths. On the other color card, each person must list five positive characteristics of the other participants. Then everyone’s cards are shuffled, and the real team is analyzed and compared to the ideal team.

Dynamics: affinities

In this dynamic, each participant must write down their hobbies and tastes on a sheet of paper, and at the end, they have to share the data among all without giving names to try to guess who it corresponds to.

In this dynamic, each participant must write down their hobbies and tastes on a sheet of paper, and at the end, they have to share the data among all without giving names to try to guess who it corresponds to.