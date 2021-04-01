The duo, Emmanuel & Timothy Godson Belives Mistakes Are Central To Success

When parents support you to become what you want to be, you are blessed to be in a position to rise to the occasion. Being raised by their mother, Emmanuel and Timothy did it all for her. They are multi-7 figure digital marketers and eCommerce specialists out of Delaware.

Like everyone, they made mistakes when they first started. We can gain so much knowledge from our mistakes, and all it takes is the willingness to learn from them. We get to know what works and what doesn’t from each error we come across. Without mistakes, we lose countless opportunities to gain valuable knowledge and learn lessons they said.

When we think of success, our minds naturally zero in on the desired outcome. Success is the ultimate goal, the end product, the final result we wanted all along. While successfully attaining an individual outcome is gratifying, there’s the whole process from a desire to result that we tend to gloss over, not to mention the bigger perspective we get on what’s possible to desire (and achieve). Mistakes are an essential part of any transformation. Not only do they underscore the whole fallible humanity we’re working with, but they bust open the entire process of transformation, helping us break through into deeper dimensions of commitment while redirecting us toward more constructive pathways.

We learn to appreciate those who have helped us, and learn to deal with the people who have done us wrong. We learn to be wiser each time we make a mistake, because we get to see a different side of the people we thought we knew. Without making mistakes, we would not get to see the different sides of those we deal with they said.

However, they learned from every setback and kept moving forward to become better. Some initial mistakes were hiring the wrong people, and aligning with the wrong mentors. “Be careful who you trust in the online space. Work hard, eliminate distractions, and always keep faith in yourself and God”, the brothers stated. What all gave the duo the strength is the love and guidance of a strong, hard-working mother, and firm faith in God. “The end goal is to leave a legacy of black excellence, achievement, and philanthropy for generations to come