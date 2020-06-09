The Duality of Change

Change.

One of the most profoundly difficult, challenging, chaotic and often painful things we go through in life.

Right now we are all going through huge changes, globally.



On a personal level I have been through so much already since lockdown began, as I am sure many of you have.



The sheer vastness of loss, grief, and feelings of unknown can throw us into a range of emotions.



I don’t know about you, but I feel like a totally different human being from 12 weeks ago.



Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change. ― Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Frankenstein



In the depths of the hardest parts of emotion there is also a sense of something else.



There is a duality that coexists with each state of being.





I feel deep grief and deep joy.

I feel total chaos and immense creativity.

I feel huge emotion and profound peace.

I feel confusion and presence in the moment.

I feel rum and coke, and dark chocolate and all the sourdough.

Just sayin’ 😬

What are your pairs of feelings and experiences right now?

And how different do you feel as a human since lockdown began?

Or, indeed, since the start of 2020?



I feel as if I have lived several lifetimes in just one week.

Yours in hugs AND squishes,



Giff ❤️