The Dream of a Glorious Post-Covid World

Together we can harness the energy resulting from cumulative baby steps in order to create a Glorious Post-Covid World.

By

As a follow-up to Steve Beimel’s recent post under my name on Thrive Global (A Positive Vision of a Post Covid World “a Rip Van Winkle Fantasy written by Jack’s friend Steve Beimel“, he has started a new FACEBOOK GROUP called ONE BABY STEP FORWARD ). This is a space for only sharing one or more of our completed or intended baby steps with each other.  Please share only new baby steps that are in addition to positive things you are already doing.


“Ideas are contagious, emotions are contagious, hope is contagious, courage is contagious.  When we embody those qualities, or their opposites, we convey them to others”.     — Rebecca Solnit

My friend Steve in onto something with this vision of what we can learn from this time and how to translate that into a better future.

    Jack Reed, Director at Community Planet Foundation

