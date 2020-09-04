The events of 9-11-2001 moved me to start my first company. Then at the beginning of the 2009 financial crisis, I again was prompted to launch what is now the Share On Purpose, Inc. portfolio of brands.

Catastrophes have a way of altering priorities and restoring focus on what’s truly important.

Fast forward to 2020. We are in the midst of a global pandemic, a long overdue racial reckoning, and a soon-to-be economic meltdown.

Rather than pulling back, shutting down, or allowing fear to prevail, a group of serial entrepreneurs imagined, created, built, and launched Shift/Co™ – a Public Benefit Corporation with the purpose “to support the development of conscious entrepreneurs in building socially and environmentally beneficial businesses.”

Basically, we help conscious entrepreneurs grow thriving businesses that make the world better.

Why now? Because it’s time. With a growing awareness and acknowledgement that business can be a force for good instead of a vehicle for greed, consumers and business owners are in the process of transformation. And now more than ever, when an entrepreneur has a conscious business idea, it is meant to be born, it can’t be stopped.

How do we help? We’ve known for a decade that the Conscious Business Growth Platform™ was a powerful methodology that had propelled purposeful entrepreneurs to success.

Even though we all have our own ventures that we run, the Shift/Co™ imagineers understood that collaboration is powerful, when intention is pure. We cared deeply about the nearly 200 Co-founder/Members who tested Shift/Co™ as it was being launched. And from the beginning, we knew that a divine shift was behind it – an invisible force that created a palpable and powerful flow.

What does this have to do with you – the conscious entrepreneur reading this article?

Well, here are five important lessons about The Divine Shift™:

1. You are not alone. There are 2-3 million conscious entrepreneurs globally, just like you. They want to make the world better AND build a successful business. We’re bringing them together on our platform.

2. Different matters. The old ways of growing a business DO NOT work. Stop thinking about funnels, lead magnets and “getting” people to buy. Instead, learn how to authentically connect with your buyer and you’ll discover how purpose leads to profit, when we drop the old promotional mindset.

3. Focus is the key. Not knowing what to focus on next, in order to grow your business, is the reason why you’re stuck. We’ve designed a simple roadmap to show each member want to do, and how to do it…in a way that fits you and your business.

4. We are “stronger together.” Shift/Co™ isn’t about one person, or a single method or one way. Our platform provides each member with an individualized learning pathway to get from where you are, to where you want to go. We have over 60 different Master Teachers who teach specific business, personal and leadership skills from a conscious perspective. We’ve curated their content and ensure they provide the “why”, “what” and especially the “how” for you.

5. The time is NOW. Never before has there been a better time to start and grow a conscious business. The world needs your gifts to heal, create, solve, and shift to a more loving, abundant, purposeful and grace-filled way of being.

Ready to grow? Attend any of our free virtual events, and we’ll show you who we are by sharing what we do – including some of the powerful training you’ll receive as a Shift/Co™ member.