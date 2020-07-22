Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Distance Between Your Dreams and Success is ‘The Extra Mile’

Before the 6th May 1954, the idea of running a 4-minute mile was dismissed as inconceivable, impossible, out of the question. However Sir Roger Bannister did something quite remarkable that day.  In less than 4 minutes, he made people believe that goals considered to be unattainable could now be within their reach. What’s nearly as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Before the 6th May 1954, the idea of running a 4-minute mile was dismissed as inconceivable, impossible, out of the question. However Sir Roger Bannister did something quite remarkable that day. 

In less than 4 minutes, he made people believe that goals considered to be unattainable could now be within their reach. What’s nearly as incredible is that his inspirational record time 13 lasted only 46 days. 

And 60 years on, it has since been lowered by 17 seconds. Both a 17-year-old and a 40-year-old have also accomplished the feat along with thousands of others thanks to Sir Roger and pure human belief. In addition, Kenyan runner Daniel Komen, literally went ‘the extra mile’ in 1997 when he completed 2 miles in under 8 minutes for the very first time. 

I’m now left wondering when the first woman will achieve the 4-minute mile. And why not because; ‘Anything is Possible.’ 

Throughout life and in any business career, adopting a positive mental attitude is what separates the winners from the also-rans. So, what are you waiting for? Get out there, focus on your goals and make it happen. 

At a young age, my mother taught me to say the alphabet backwards, which of course ends in DCBA. This has always stuck in my mind and to me, those four characters spell out the title of my book… 

● Dream 

● Create

 ● Believe 

● Achieve 

As long as you excel at what you do and put yourself in the right place at the right time, there is no reason why you can’t achieve your dreams. Just keep going, no matter what, and maintain your self-belief. 

During your career you will have times when you think that your goals or your dreams are not realistic or in fact achievable. With the right attitude, you will not only climb to the mountain top you’ll have the chance to see the infinity of possibilities that lie beyond it. 

I set myself a target when I left school to retire by the age of 50 and although I do a bit of coaching now, I effectively achieved that goal when I sold my share in my company on my 48th birthday. So, if just an average lad from the streets of Leicester can do it then you can too.

Darren Lewitt, Author, Coach and Mentor at DarrenLewitt.com

Darren Lewitt is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the East of England and a great role model of how someone can start at the bottom and rise to the top using pure determination, self-belief and an abundance of creativity. Having transformed Midwich, a small IT company in Norfolk, from a £10 million pound business to a £370 million pound international operation. In 2020, Darren published his debut book ‘Dream, Create, Believe, Achieve’ (Amazon, £10) and launched his new initiative ‘Bounce Back with Darren’ through which he hopes to inspire a million people to bounce back from the impacts of coronavirus. For more information visit www.darrenlewitt.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Power of Belief

by Kelly Breslin Wright
Community//

It is not impossible it – It just hasn’t been done yet

by Chomwa Shikati
Community//

The Myth of the 4-Minute Mile

by Darren Gold

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.