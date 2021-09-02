Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Discomforts Of Solitude: Katsuhiko Nakagawa #Japan

The Parodox Of Loneliness, Through "Mr. Lonely Tuesdays," By The Late NAKAGAWA KATSUHIKO!

Everyone gets lonely, sometimes! Yes. We have our moments of pity. Yet, they are not to be confused (or conflated) with consistent solitude. Too much alone time distances us from our humanity. And, we are brought onto this Earth, in order to be, human!

For one performer, Lonely Tuesdays equates to love; and the absent of it all. Love’s absence makes us appreciate it, even more. Sometimes, loneliness escapes those, who are used to being, alone. The absence of love doesn’t bother them, for the simple fact that they are fine without the company of others. In a world, where treachery is prevalent, such can be a good thing. Yet, for those, who understand the significance of companionship (and love), it can be the worst day of one’s life!

In the West and the East, Tuesdays are the second day of the week. Already, the energy of balance takes place. Perhaps, you have to feel a little pain in order to appreciate the beautiful aspects of life. Without the rain, we would get burnt by the sun.

Still in Japanese landscapes, and the audacity of one male performer to reveal his vulnerability is another breath of fresh air. Alas! He has acquired a sense of freedom. The masculine is no longer trapped into a maze of illusion; giving off the aura, that everything is “ok.” Sometimes, it isn’t!

Then again, you have to ask yourself, why is it Tuesday, when he experiences loneliness? Why not the other days of the week? Why not Friday or Saturday nights? Wouldn’t the loneliness be experienced even more, during that period?

Well, Tuesday it is. Our alone time, where escapes this one lonely day!

Katsuhiko Nakagawa

https://alchetron.com/Katsuhiko-Nakagawa
https://youtu.be/lmN_Wwe9COg

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

