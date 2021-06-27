The Dis-Adjective of Disability

The word “disability” is an adjective, not a noun. It is often used to describe people who have impairments or disabilities that are seen as limiting their ability to function in society. But what if we took the “dis” out of disability? What if we looked at individuals as being a sum of their abilities rather than just inadequacies or imperfections? People should not be judged by preprogrammed standards and expectations. Each person has strengths and brings something unique to this world – no matter how small the skill might seem.

Many famous individuals have disabilities, such as Stephen Hawking. He was a world-renowned physicist and cosmologist with motor neuron disease that causes him to use an electric wheelchair for mobility purposes.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt or FDR was a U.S President that helped manage the country effectively throughout World War II and is still viewed as an awesome president now (even though he has been dead for decades). Likewise, Franklin D Roosevelt had polio which left him paralyzed from his waist down, but this did not stop him from being one of the greatest leaders of his time. He had to use a wheelchair, but he didn’t allow his paralysis to hinder him from being a great leader.

Steve Jobs is a well-known name around the world for his outstanding achievements within his field of technology. Jobs was the founder of Apple Inc, which designs and builds the iPhone, MAC, Apple Computers, Apple TV, etc. However, Steve Jobs had dyslexia. It made it hard for Jobs to read, but it didn’t stop him from being the amazing, innovative person we know him to be. I don’t think anyone who thinks of Steve Jobs first thinks of his dyslexia.

People should not be judged by their disabilities but rather on the abilities they have. We need to focus more of our energy in seeing people for who and what we are, as a total or individual skillsets that makes up an entire person, instead of focusing solely upon one aspect such as disability.

Let’s celebrate our differences and find ways to make our world inclusive and accommodating for all people truly.

Steve Jobs’ speech at Stanford University’s commencement ceremony 2005.

“We should stop using words like ‘retarded,’ we shouldn’t use phrases with negative connotations when referring about disabilities,” he continued his lecture by saying: “[The word retarded is not just offensive but it also has become meaningless through overuse.].” He then went onto say how there was no other way around this issue than stopping its usage entirely because if you don’t know someone personally, their diagnosis can be seen from afar. The person’s ability should be benchmarked on how they can, rather than being preprogrammed with standards that may never apply in one’s lifetime.

So, the next time you meet someone with a visible ability, please stop and consider my words. We need to be mindful of not having already preconceived notions about them. Each individual has the value that makes up who they are. Each individual is unique no matter his skill set might seem small at any given moment.”

We should stop the judgment and foster a natural curiosity to learn about each other. At a societal level, we need to embrace diversity, encourage a desire to know other people’s life experiences and how we can be a blessing to them, rather than remind them of our perceived differences.