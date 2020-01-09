The dilemma of every professional – Will I be accepted if I show my emotions?

This article is for every professional who feels like hiding from his or her true self. YOU are not alone! Nowadays, we live in a more complex world with advanced technology and trends to follow. Not only social media, but also our places of work, operate according to a particular history, with politics and power creating workplaces that are challenging for individuals. For those who have a good sense of self and a direction to follow, fitting in can be easy. However, with the changing world and the continual appearance of new trends, it becomes difficult for many professionals to meet all the expectations placed on them. And the problem doesn’t lie within the individual; rather, the problem lies within the bigger picture.

Will I be accepted by the society around me if I show them how I feel?

This question is asked by many professionals out there. They fear critics and a lack of acceptance by others. Here, I am not referring to acceptance in terms of gender, ethnicity, or background. Instead, I am referring to the understanding of a person as a single unit and acknowledging the possibility that the person can feel different then you or me.

I am talking about accepting that a person can be less able to cope with stress than others. That the man next to you is experiencing emotional difficulties due to family issues and is communicating them through anger and stress. That the woman who just returned from maternity leave is dealing with separation from her child and feels isolated. That the trainee is experiencing pressure due to high expectations. That the partner who is grumpy and rude to everyone is going through something bigger than you could imagine. That the associate who is very proactive is dealing with low self-esteem due to painful events.

Acceptance of each individual for how they feel and how they express their emotions should be highly respected. Moreover, people who can talk about and share their emotions with others should not be singled out and regarded as a threat to the business. By creating days to remind others about mental health issues at work, as well as by respecting people’s emotions every day, we can create better workplaces.

Eighty percent of the population spends the majority of their lives at work. We see our work colleagues more than we see our friends, children, spouses, and other relatives. And, for many, half of that life is a daily struggle with an unspoken emotional toll—one that must be hidden away because it cannot be exposed in the workplace.

What can we do?

Be more present, for yourself and for others. We all experience emotional difficulties. By showing your true emotions to society, you are taking one step forward in achieving your personal goals. Also, talk to a professional. When you see someone with experience, you are gaining, not losing. Asking for help is not a weakness; it is a valuable strength. There are people who want to know how you feel and to help you.

We should create a healthy workplace by teaching employees how to use their emotional intelligence as a strength.

If you wish to speak to me about your emotional challenges or learn how to use your emotional intelligence, I am here to help.

