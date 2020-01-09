Log In/Sign Up
The dilemma of every professional – Will I be accepted if I show my emotions?

This article is for every professional who feels like hiding from his or her true self. YOU are not alone! Nowadays, we live in a more complex world with advanced technology and trends to follow. Not only social media, but also our places of work, operate according to a particular history, with politics and power creating workplaces that are challenging for individuals. For those who have a good sense of self and a direction to follow, fitting in can be easy. However, with the changing world and the continual appearance of new trends, it becomes difficult for many professionals to meet all the expectations placed on them. And the problem doesn’t lie within the individual; rather, the problem lies within the bigger picture. 

Will I be accepted by the society around me if I show them how I feel? 

This question is asked by many professionals out there. They fear critics and a lack of acceptance by others. Here, I am not referring to acceptance in terms of gender, ethnicity, or background. Instead, I am referring to the understanding of a person as a single unit and acknowledging the possibility that the person can feel different then you or me. 

I am talking about accepting that a person can be less able to cope with stress than others. That the man next to you is experiencing emotional difficulties due to family issues and is communicating them through anger and stress. That the woman who just returned from maternity leave is dealing with separation from her child and feels isolated. That the trainee is experiencing pressure due to high expectations. That the partner who is grumpy and rude to everyone is going through something bigger than you could imagine. That the associate who is very proactive is dealing with low self-esteem due to painful events. 

Acceptance of each individual for how they feel and how they express their emotions should be highly respected. Moreover, people who can talk about and share their emotions with others should not be singled out and regarded as a threat to the business. By creating days to remind others about mental health issues at work, as well as by respecting people’s emotions every day, we can create better workplaces. 

Eighty percent of the population spends the majority of their lives at work. We see our work colleagues more than we see our friends, children, spouses, and other relatives. And, for many, half of that life is a daily struggle with an unspoken emotional toll—one that must be hidden away because it cannot be exposed in the workplace.

What can we do? 

Be more present, for yourself and for others. We all experience emotional difficulties. By showing your true emotions to society, you are taking one step forward in achieving your personal goals. Also, talk to a professional. When you see someone with experience, you are gaining, not losing. Asking for help is not a weakness; it is a valuable strength. There are people who want to know how you feel and to help you. 

We should create a healthy workplace by teaching employees how to use their emotional intelligence as a strength.

If you wish to speak to me about your emotional challenges or learn how to use your emotional intelligence, I am here to help.

    Aneta Buckthought, Process Coach at pure-ception

    Over the last decade, I was an observer of prominent organisations and their leaders. I saw lawyers, partners, directors, executives, CEOs struggle with their emotions, which was affecting them and their organisations. With that in mind, the purpose of becoming a process coach was based on my interest in people’s emotions and on finding ways to help them. I have participated in many workshops and training activities, as well as having completed many coaching qualifications such as:

      • MSc in Career Management and Coaching
      • Certificate in Life and Spiritual Coaching
      • Certificate in Systemic Coaching
      • Certificate in Family Constellations
      • Certification in Soul Transformation Therapy

     

    With all of that, I have gained exceptional knowledge in academia, psychology and the spiritual world. Combined, they create a unique approach to working with coaching clients. Not only my expertise, but also personal experience in therapeutic processes, helped me to create a method for looking into a deeply rooted issue. I design bespoke process for each client, which will help them to stimulate their mind, body and soul. My belief lies in people’s emotional intelligence and that the way of overcoming life obstacles are within the pure energy of love, which is crucial in my work and one of the main tools. By creating my brand, I aim to coach and teach people how to achieve emotional balance, which arises from the place of the pure-ception.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

