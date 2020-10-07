Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Digital Dilemma: How To Properly Price Your Online Course Program

You have a great idea for an online program, now for the hard part: Pricing it.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

You have a great idea for an online program, now for the hard part…

Pricing it.

Is $497 a good price tag? How about $997? What about $47 or even $1997? Trust us when we say this, we understand how hard this part of the process is.

From our experiences, it can be easy to undervalue yourself. Settling for a lower price tag may seem easier to sell more people on, but it’s not as effective as you may think.

Most low ticket programs range from $47 to $497. At that rate, you’ll have to enroll a decent amount of students to start seeing healthy profits, and you’ll have to work extra hard to generate enough revenue from student enrollments to outpace your ad spend.

Sure, you may enroll 20 students in a week at $297 totaling around $6,000, but how dedicated will they be to your program? With such a minimal investment, chances are they won’t give your program everything they have and will thus be dissatisfied with the result.

Now, flip to high ticket. High ticket programs range from $3,000 to $10,000, with $5,000 being a sweet spot. With all of that effort you spent enrolling 20 students at $297, you can generate a similar amount of revenue with just one enrolled student.

Sure, getting that one student will be more difficult, but here’s what will happen:

  • They’ll develop a deep sense of trust and connection with you based on your phone call to sell them on the program,
  • They will go ALL IN on your program because they have a good amount of money invested,
  • They’ll STILL see a positive ROI with your program, because the results you’ll be able to deliver to them will far exceed the price of admission,
  • You will be able to put a lot more focus and attention into them and their progress,
  • And they will be a TREMENDOUS testimonial once they come out on the other side!
  • Not to mention, you need a few closes at a time to outpace your marketing budget and generate profits. Once you start enrolling students by the handful, you’ll REALLY be rolling.

As the expert you are, never undervalue your services. There are people out there that really need what you have to teach them, and someone that isn’t willing to invest a decent chunk of change into your program probably isn’t cut out for it in the first place.

As we’ve seen time and time again, the high ticket approach really does work. Have confidence in yourself and your offer, and you’ll be thanking yourself later.

If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to stay up to date with our social media channels and read our frequently posted blogs filled with free content and resources.

Free Training: https://www.launchyourknowledge.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowledgexus/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledgexusa/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgexus/

Andre Haykal Jr, CEO @ KnowledgeX

Hey everyone! My name is Andre Haykal Jr, and I am a 20-year-old student entrepreneur. I am currently in my senior year of college, pursuing a degree in Business Administration & Marketing from Binghamton University’s School of Management.

 

In September 2020, I co-founded a venture called KnowledgeX with my closest cousin and my best friend from college. Our mission is to move education forward. As the company's CEO, it is my duty to stay innovative and forward thinking as we work towards our mission on a daily basis.

 

I am very proactive and passionate about opportunities OUTSIDE of the classroom. I co-host a top 100 business podcast called Real Talk University, where my co-host and I strive to educate our college-based audience about such opportunities.

 

I am truly fascinated by all of the opportunities that are out there for college students like myself, and I have pushed myself to take on challenges that are outside of my comfort zone, such as writing my own book, What They Won't Teach You, in effort to inspire others studentpreneurs like myself.

 

I hope that my message (which can be seen throughout my work and my content) will inspire the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and educators. God bless!

 

Contact Andre Haykal Jr
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.knowledgex.us/
My Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1077974930/
Podcast: https://apple.co/3bizTi9

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.