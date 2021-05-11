My biggest takeaway during this pandemic is a lesson in positivity. I have realised that it is only by being positive even at times of despair, that one can stay level headed and strive ahead in times of dire need and crisis. The book by Dr. .Joseph Murphy entitled How to Unleash the Power of Your Subconscious Mind which is the ‘other version’ of his bestseller- Power of Your Subconscious Mind, has left a profound impact on many lives as they began to believe in themselves more and not pay heed to the noise around. It teaches people the power of positive affirmations and positive thoughts. However, I’ve realised the importance of staying positive from many unlikely sources as well.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, probably most people’s lives circled around meetings, interacting and networking with people; taking in and sharing inter-disciplinary ideas. However, with the onset of the series of lockdowns, these lives are now things of the past. With appeals to stay at home, the new normal is: not being able to leave the house, sanitising twice every hour, eating only available and healthy meals. It is a process of adaption and overcoming.

Sit upright with your eyes closed and meditate. Think things through.

A common person’s positivity is simple. It is based on the belief that times will get better as long as we remain happy. It is, perhaps, a good idea to choose to follow this version of positivity in what otherwise is a very complex life today. Try to be ahead of the schedule you are asked to work according to. That means you have some time to practice your vocation, your passion and chart out a mission in life. It is only when our passion, mission, vocation and profession work in balance that we can achieve ikigai in life.

And, here’s a very key thing: try to practice the difficult art of manifestation.

Have you ever had a feeling that whatever is happening around you is probably because of you? It is quite natural to have such a feeling. There is evidence to show us that the universe in fact may receive our inner messages. There is a concept known as the Law of Attraction that is a common norm. It basically means that your ideas and your deepest thoughts construct your version of the reality around you. In other words, our outer world is a reflection of our inner world at large.

Manifestation means that your thoughts bring into existence the result of your life and the reality around you. The idea that your thoughts manifest or bring in existence a sense of reality may sound gimmicky, but it is certainly also possible that it may be an eternal truth.

Rhonda Bryne’s highly acclaimed self-help book ‘The Secret’ addressed this Law of Attraction and the consequences of manifestation in a great wealth of detail. She was not, however, the first to write about it. In 1920, Napoleon Hill wrote his famous book ‘Think and Grow Rich’ which can be considered one of the greatest milestones in the science of manifestation even today.

Their core ideas were quite similar. They both wrote about how you can attract positive goals in your life if you direct your ideas towards achieving them. In practice, the Law of Attraction requires that you a) first gain clarity and then b) think positively about the goal. This is called manifesting.

There is evidence to this so-called law that would seem to suggest it really does work. For instance, the placebo effect in which our thoughts make us believe in the effects of medicine we never took, does seem to hold power. It certainly seems to represent a connection between our body and mind. Thereby it would seem to suggest that it is possible that positive thinking and manifestation can really work. Other pieces of evidence also exist in the weirdest places: in quantum theory with the observer effect taking shape at a microscopic level for subatomic particles.

If you are still unsure as to whether or how manifestation can work for you, you can just start by trying to manifest a simple thought in your mind. Sit in silence, in absolute peace. Breathe in, breathe out. Shut your eyes and maintain the tempo of your breath. Think about what you desire the most. And be honest to yourself. You cannot fool your own psyche. You will observe countless variations of thoughts are passing your head. Fixate on one and try to analyse it from an unbiased standpoint. From an observer’s place. You will see the problem or goal or desire in stark light. This will help you manifest the goal better and faster. After you are clear with this idea of the goal you desire, you have to put yourself to work. Rather, self-work for your self-worth. Try to write or draw or maybe just doodle on a blank sheet of paper you see lying under the bed. Starting small is always the key to manifesting large scale plans in the years to come.

So if you first begin attempting to manifest thoughts, it’s better if you practice positive affirmations. In other words, keep telling yourself that the positivity in your mind will devour the darkness around yet remain hungry for more. Writing, drawing and practicing positive affirmations have a similar effect on our power to manifest. It helps you visualise the idea you had in a more profound manner. This elevates your attractive powers quite considerably. The key to ensuring eternal manifestation and positivity in your life is to uncover the hidden light inside you. It is not like a candle you have to rekindle, it is one that has never been lit before but once lit (which is the hard part) will continue to shine.

Make sure you delve into the depth of the thought you want to manifest. Without this, the law of attraction simply does not work. You must immerse yourself in this state of cognitive dysfunction to bring the world around you to the order your inner self desires in reality.