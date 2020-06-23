Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Different Leadership Styles

Leadership is a fluid process. It’s also complicated as leaders engage in the style that fits their personalities, the personalities and learning styles of those working for them and their company’s standards and expectations. However, most leaders tend to fall into one of these leadership categories. Autocratic This is a style that results in the leader not […]

By

Leadership is a fluid process. It’s also complicated as leaders engage in the style that fits their personalities, the personalities and learning styles of those working for them and their company’s standards and expectations. However, most leaders tend to fall into one of these leadership categories.

Autocratic

This is a style that results in the leader not taking any input whatsoever. Employees are expected to follow orders and not question anything. This leadership style is commonly used in the military.

Bureaucratic

Bureaucratic leadership is slightly different from autocratic in that employees are listened to. However, their views are ignored if they conflict with the company’s or leader’s views of how things should be done.

Coach

With this leadership style, a lot of time is spent on coaching employees, recognizing their strengths, weaknesses, and motivations, and using those to get the most out of them individually and collectively.

Democratic

Democratic leaders only make decisions after receiving input from team members. This allows employees to be more engaged with the decision-making process and feel more of a sense of control over what they’re doing.

Laissez-Faire

Laissez-faire leaders go another step beyond democratic leaders and provide no or little supervision. This is generally best if the employees are experienced at what they’re doing.

Pacesetter

This leader sets high standards and holds employees accountable for meeting those. Little or no feedback or mentoring is provided as employees are expected to already know exactly what to do.

Servant

While working under a servant leader, employees tend to collaborate more and be more satisfied, effective and harder working. Employees are the focus, not their supervisor.

Strategic

Strategic leaders are constantly playing a balancing act between ensuring that a company’s main objectives are met and that all employees enjoy positive working conditions.

Transformational

Transformational leaders are similar to coach-style leaders in that they do coach their employees, but the main difference is that, in this case, company objectives are the greater focus.

Transactional

This type of leadership style results in employees being directly rewarded for the work that they do. Bonuses and incentive plans are common motivational strategies used by transactional leaders.

Adam Marquardt, Senior Financial Advisor

Adam Marquardt is a tenured Senior Financial Advisor based in Rochester, MN. From the very outset of his career, Adam has strived to form meaningful relationships with his clients — not just for the purpose of expanding his professional network but for the sake of truly knowing who he is working with. As a member of the financial community, Adam Marquardt recognizes the inherently sensitive nature of one’s money and works diligently to form a level of mutual trust with each client before delving into putting long-term strategies in place. If you are interested in learning more about Adam Marquardt and his financial expertise, be sure to visit his website!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Different Leadership Styles

by Javier Inclan
Community//

Different Leadership Styles – Revisted

by Javier Betancourt Valle
Community//

Youssef Kabbaj Covers the Different Styles of Leadership

by Youssef Kabbaj

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.