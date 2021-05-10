The Different Forms Of Mothering, and Motherhood In A Different Way! #MothersDay2021

It’s another day and another celebration for the beauties of Motherhood! Oh, what a pleasure it shall be! All happening during this period of COVID-19. Some may stay indoors. Others may travel to another spacing. Yet, what is definitely for sure is mothers are worth celebrating!

Now, let’s not be closed-minded when it comes to Motherhood. The truth of the matter is that mothering happens in different forms and practices. It is not solely based on having given birth. There are those women, who have have not children, and still find ways to occupy the role of, mother! They could be adopted moms, foster Moms, and educators. Such women can be providers of the community; always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. Social activists. Scholars. Gardeners. Cooks. Community Service providers. The role of womanhood is not without its limits. There are different atmospheres in which a woman is able to engage in behaviors, which are connected to, motherhood!

Living in a constricted society, there are so many forms of misguidance, which have been projected onto women. For starters, there is the misconception, that only a woman, who has had children, is a true valued woman. Childbirth is connected to the only form of being a mother. Therefore, those women without children, or who have not had children yet, are seen as irrelevant to the responsibilities of motherhood. It’s as if their presence is seen as irrelevant on this day. Furthermore, the talents and treasures of such women are ignored and dismissed. It’s shameful, to say the least. Society misses out on their contributions because we have decided to ignore these women on Mother’s Day.

Reminiscing on the role of women in my community, and neighborhood, I have seen the different experiences that women without children, have partake in the responsibilities of motherhood. From babysitting other women’s children, mentoring children in the neighborhood; baking cookies for children and women in the communty; and tutoring children within the local community. All of such is a form of mentorship. In addition, there are those women who mother elders-visiting them, taking food to them, and simply giving weekly calls to make sure they are alright.

On another note, let’s not forget community gardens and the women, who tend to them. Gardens are nourishing, holistic, and remind us that Heaven is always working through us. You see the presence of gardens in the Bible and its teachings. Through and through, you see how the tending to different gardens reminds us of the fruits and significance of proper eating. Appreciating what the Creator has blessed us with, and taking care of the Earth. Caring for gardens ensures that we are re-birthing the wellness into our minds, bodies, and Spirits. Yes! It’s a blessing, indeed.

Then, of course we have the Mother’s of knowledge. These are the women, who birth life-sustaining wisdom, and spread it out to the community. Whether it’s life lessons, helping to solve life problems, or just giving advice to those who need it the most; they too, are demonstrating a form of motherhood, and are presenting themselves as mothers, in some form. In fact, they are performing a form of motherhood, in which many people (and women) often do not appreciate. Neverthless, their foundation in the community is significant. They do that necessary work in keeping any family, neighborhood, community, and society together. So very true!

Last, but not least are the women, who assist in the actual birthing process of the women, who give birth. In so many regards, they are mothers, who protect the realm of motherhood. During the actual birth process, such women are watchful gatekeepers over pregnant women. They are the birth doulas and the midwives. Keeping the mother safe and within a serene environment, they soothe words of encouragement and love into the spacing. Using their knowledge and tools of childbirth, they make sure to reassure the mother, and keep her Spirits in a positive state; during the actual birth process. They are caretakers of women’s wombs, before and after the birthing process.

In celebration of the recent May 2021 Mother’s Day celebration, let us remember the different forms of mothering and motherhood. Mother takes on different personas and attributes, and is definitely not limited to one form. In our moving and navigation into various images of Mothering, let us always remember that the practice is diverse and rich! The term, Mother, has a use for every single woman. She uses her for her talents, and the whatever holistic skill set, which sustains life and celebrates Heaven. That’s the blessing, wellness, and sacred treasures of Heaven’s Divine when it comes to the teachings of Motherhood and Mother. Every woman, regardless if she has children (or not), has the power to contribute and perform the responsibilities of Motherhood. Every woman, through the different stages of her womanhood, occupies the role of, Mother. What makes it so phenomenal is that this perspective of Motherhood is diverse and is abundant. Through this interpretation , every woman is useful. Her womanhood is valuable through every age.

For our ongoing celebration of Mother’s Day, let’s void the tendency of throwing women away, simply because they do not embody the popular role of Motherhood. Let’s keep an open mind in the comforts of being a Mother. In that way, we make use of the how rich, diverse, and abundant her nature, truly is.