The Difference You Can Make: Grandma Sparky’s Blue Ribbon Campaign

When was the last time you felt truly appreciated?

No matter how much we do for our families and our communities, we’re all still hardwired to hold onto negative feedback more than positive feedback. That can be pretty damaging, especially considering that people are more likely to default to criticism than praise.

Even if criticism isn’t malicious, we often internalize it as reinforcement of our own insecurities. It’s true for adults—and it’s true for children, too.

That’s why it is so important that we let people know how much we value them and how much of a difference they make to us.

Grandma Sparky’s Blue Ribbon Campaign

I want to tell you about someone really special.

Grandma Sparky is a woman who, at 37 years old, contemplated suicide every day. On the surface, she had it all, but deep inside, she was struggling.

She knew what it was like to feel lost, desperate, and alone, so she harnessed that internal pain and transformed it into something beautiful.

She began reaching out in her community to teach others how to show their appreciation for one another, and eventually, the Blue Ribbon campaign was born.

The Blue Ribbon campaign is a way to let people in your community know that they matter.

Each blue ribbon says, “Who I Am Makes A Difference” and is meant for somebody who makes a difference in your life. Then, that person gets two blue ribbons to distribute to people who make a difference in their life. . . and so on.

Who You Are Matters

You may already be aware that September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the World Health Organization, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds.

No matter who we are, we all need to be told that we make a difference to somebody else.

Unfortunately, we can’t undo the tragedies that have already occurred. What we can focus on today, however, is telling the people in our life that they matter. Grandma Sparky’s Blue Ribbon campaign allows you to do that in a tangible way that can easily be paid forward.

Who YOU are makes a difference.

Right now you can visit the Blue Ribbon campaign website and get 10 free blue ribbons. When you give someone a ribbon, make sure you give them two more so they can pay it forward to the people in their life who make a difference.

Who will you give your ribbons to?

Love and Blessings,

Katherine

And if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please know help is available. You can contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 for support.