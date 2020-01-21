Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Difference Between “I Can’t” and “I Choose Not To”

Acting out of choice, in every part of your life, is always more empowering and effective.

By
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Recently, I was on a much-needed vacation with my family. It was an opportunity to unwind and disconnect…a chance to wake up late, take long walks, eat well, and exercise. The particular place where I was staying had some tennis courts and a professional instructor on staff. One of my favorite things to do is to take a lesson. It’s a great workout and it allows me to play a sport that I love and that I don’t do enough of on my own.

On this particular day, I was hitting with a pro in his mid-twenties. It was a hot day, with early morning temperatures already above 80 degrees. The instructor was pushing me hard. About 45 minutes into the lesson, I struggled to get to a ball. Exhausted, I put my hands on my knees, and said, “I can’t.”

Within seconds, I caught myself. “What do I mean I can’t?” I asked myself. If one of my children’s lives was at risk, I would have easily gotten to the ball. Why did I reflexively question my ability, I wondered. I turned to the instructor and corrected myself. “I actually can…I chose not to,” I said. He looked at me bewildered. Let’s face it. This is not how normal human beings behave and speak to each other.

Acting out of choice, in every part of your life, is always more empowering and effective.

We are accustomed to creating excuses for ourselves without questioning them. So accustomed are we to this default way of being, that we rob ourselves of the possibility of taking responsibility for our lives. This is what I had done. In the moment of saying “I can’t,” I fell victim to a set of beliefs about my age, the weather, my being tired from my busy schedule. And in the moment, I got to be right and I got to feel good about myself. This is the short-term payoff of a victim mindset. But it comes at a steep price. I deprived myself of my agency to choose…to be in control of the actions I take and don’t take. And while this was just a simple game of tennis, how you play games is how you live your entire life.

For the next 15 minutes of the lesson, every part of my game occurred to me as a set of conscious choices. It didn’t mean that I got to every single ball, or that I necessarily went all out on every single point (although I believe I did). It meant that the actions I took or didn’t take were the result of conscious choice. Acting out of choice, in every part of your life, is always more empowering and effective.

I had a great lesson that morning. Not so much the tennis instruction itself (although that was very good), but the learning that occurred as a result of a powerful shift in how I made meaning of my circumstances. A shift that began as a belief that there was little I could do to affect my situation, became a powerful declaration that I always have a choice in every situation in every part of my life.

Originally published on Triumgroup.com

    Darren Gold, Managing Partner at The Trium Group

    As a former CEO and long-time board member, Darren brings deep personal leadership experience and years of advising and mentoring senior leaders to his work with organizations. Darren’s approach to leadership is premised on the importance of personal mastery and deep self-awareness. He believes that senior leaders have the power to create a new context for themselves and others that can unlock extraordinary performance. Darren shares thought leadership in this area in his new self-mastery book, Master Your Code: The Art, Wisdom, and Science of Leading an Extraordinary Life, being published this fall. Prior to joining Trium, Darren was the CEO of two education companies, Heald College and Delta Career Education, and a Partner in two San Francisco-based private equity firms, Gryphon Investors and Genstar Capital. Earlier in his career, Darren worked as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co. and an attorney at Irell & Manella. He has a BA from UCLA and a JD from the University of Michigan.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Celebrity Trainer Seth Browning: “If as a society, we had movement for gratitude, this world would shift our collective consciousness to higher vibration”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Well-Being//

    What It’s Like to Lose Your Body

    by Tehya Rose Frank
    Credit: Jesse Saler
    Community//

    Rising Star Kristina Miller-Weston: “Why we should start a group that allows a safe space for women to see the best in themselves and in other women”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.