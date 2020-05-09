The Difference Between Business & Entrepreneurship By Alphonso Jefferson Jr.

Some people assume that business and entrepreneurship are one and the same. If you look at things from a certain perspective, then they absolutely are. However, there are some differences between someone who has a business perspective and someone who has an entrepreneurial perspective. Read on to explore these differences so that you can feel more well informed.

The Main Focus of a Business-Minded Individual

Business-minded individuals are ones who are more focused on the administration of a business. It’s about running the business every single day and having a solid plan for keeping things going. Business is about sustainability but it’s also about short-term profits. A good businessman or businesswoman is going to look for low-risk ways to make money from a business.

This type of business model is going to be substantially more predictable than something that is innovative or fresh. Business isn’t necessarily about changing the world or making bold moves. It’s about making calculated moves that have a very high chance of success and that will lead to steady profits. This might not shake the foundation of the world but many people approach business in this way and they carve out a successful niche somewhere by doing it.

The Main Focus of an Entrepreneur

When you look at the mindset of traditional entrepreneurs, you will see that they are heavily focused on coming up with a new business idea or figuring out how to innovate in some way. Entrepreneurial-minded individuals are a bit more willing to take risks than someone who is traditionally business-minded. They might be looking for a big reward by changing an industry and they will understand that there is risk involved. Entrepreneurs look to push industries forward toward the future instead of just toeing the company line, so to speak.

You will find that many entrepreneurs will make use of bold ideas. They have a vision for what they want to achieve and they do what it takes to make it happen. It can be more dangerous to be an entrepreneur than it is to be a business-minded person with a solid growth plan. Even so, the biggest success stories of history involve entrepreneurs who made the big decisions that helped shape the world.