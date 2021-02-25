The Difference Between a Soulmate and a Life Partner

Have you often wished for your soul mate for as long as you can remember? It is only part of the journey to lead you on your path to your Life Partner. What’s the difference between a Life Partner and a Soulmate? The word “soulmate” gets thrown around so loosely now-a-days that we often think our soulmate is the one we are supposed to spend forever with. A soulmate is someone who comes into your life to teach, push, and transcend you into a higher state of consciousness and being. A life partner is a companion whom you trust and depend on throughout your life.

Soulmates enter your life to fulfill lessons you need to learn. Soulmates can enter your life through friends, or even family. They fulfill a passion and desire that needs to be learned, and once the assignment is completed they usually exit the picture. Soulmates often leave behind an inconceivable amount of heartache.

A life partner, however, usually has similar interests in your life. This person is your strength, support, and biggest cheerleader. A life partner sticks around regardless of what obstacles and issues are ahead. They are spiritually and emotionally connected without egotistical notions.

Another difference is found in the connections between soulmates and life partners. Soulmates have deep connections through their heart and consciousness. These relationships are intense and full of constant transitions. Soulmates bring with them karmic lessons that need to be completed in this lifetime. Alternatively, life partners arrive when you have acceptance and self-love. Usually these partners have similar backgrounds and stories. With a life partner you no longer feel an unfulfilled emptiness that cannot be explained.

The attraction between soulmates and life partners is also different. Soulmates feel as if you have known them forever. There is a knowing that attracts you to each other. These relationships can become destructive and chaotic, as they are mirroring each other. Life partners help you to feel at ease in their presence and they turn into a friendship that is profound and everlasting. You want to learn more from each other and your love grows more with each passing day.

Soulmates also arrive when something needs to find closure. The love is full of various and difficult obstacles. Both partners are trying to find footing in a relationship, which can bring out the best and worst out in each other. On the other hand, life partner relationships are easy and workout without much work. There is no manipulation and no past or future stories. These relationships live in the now. Life partner relationships help keep oneness while still remaining in their own individuality.

Finally, the biggest difference in soulmates and life partners is that one is a choice and the other is not. Neither relationship is better or worse. Your soul connections create special bonds and each person that enters your life is always a teacher and a student.

