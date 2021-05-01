Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“The dictatorship like rules must be withdrawn”: Harsh Bisaria calls out ICAI

The decision of ICAI to first withheld and then cancel the result of the students who protested against them and voiced their concerns over different issues is draconian and injudicious in every sense. NSUI condemns this draconian act of ICAI and stands strongly with the students and their rights. NSUI has submitted a representation to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The decision of ICAI to first withheld and then cancel the result of the students who protested against them and voiced their concerns over different issues is draconian and injudicious in every sense. NSUI condemns this draconian act of ICAI and stands strongly with the students and their rights. NSUI has submitted a representation to ICAI requesting them to rescind their decision.
Nagesh Kariyappa, National Gen Secretary NSUI said that this is not the first time students have protested against the administration but never such impolitic steps were taken against the students. Protesting and voicing their concerns are their fundamental and democratic right and
NSUI firmly stands with them.

Harsh Bisaria, National Incharge NSUI Social Media said that ICAI is behaving like dictator in So called New India, In High Time of pandemic, protests, cyclone & BharatBandh students appeared in exam physically, though they where reluctant and raised their concern about ill preparedness of ICAI regarding exam & evaluation process. Is the sudden cancellation of exam and keeping result withheld is revenge against dissenting voices of students! It’s highly unfortunate to see the irresponsible behavior of ICAI against the students in crisis.

Harsh Bisaria said that The ICAI has shown same dictatorial attitude in November last year when they pushed students to give exams amidst Corona without any preparation from their own side & NSUI has voiced the concerns of students making them take necessary steps & find alternative ways for students regarding their concerns, we trended number one on twitter and our representative also met with authorities and made it possible.

They further urged the ICAI rescind their decision and safeguard the future of students as they are suppose to.

    Hetvi karia, Director at Team Wizard Media Pvt Ltd

    Hetvi is an established writer,digital marketer specialist, entrepreneur and technical expert with 6+ years of background in Web Development and Digital Marketing. Her passion for helping people in all aspects of online marketing flows through in the expert industry coverage she provides.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Old Dominion University to review entire Greek community after allegation of racist behavior

    by Jon
    Community//

    “Five things we can each do to make social media and the internet a kinder and more tolerant place” With Michael Jolley of Securly

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Addressing the Mental Health Needs of Student Veterans

    by Risa Stein, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.