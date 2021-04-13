The Definitive Guide To Create A Whiteboard Animated Video

Are you looking for proven techniques to create an impressive whiteboard animated video for your brand? Rest assured as you are at the right place. The blog will take you through a little journey to understand the concept and need to have a whiteboard video. So, read on and follow through.

All About Whiteboard Animated Videos

A whiteboard video has motion graphics where a hand or a pointer is illustrated that sketches the story for the viewer. The narrative dictates the concept and the hand sketches it. There is a whiteboard on which using black ink (most commonly) the complete video is shown.

A brand colour can be added to it to increase uniformity and make the video more targeted. However, professionals recommend not to incorporate more than three colors in a video. According to the study, a whiteboard video can increase a whopping 60% benefit in lead generation. These videos are 15% more effective than any other marketing technique.

Natural History Whiteboard Animation by Our Studio

Here is a vide with whiteboard animation to help you understand how the video looks like and the way it effectively delivers the information. Using time-lapse and stop motion technique together in a single production, the video connects with the viewers and spread the core message. It unleashes an array of artistic creativity. You do not have to stay restricted you can pour any sort of creativity you want. You can even give a more 3D look.

Reasons Why A Whiteboard Video Is An Effective Tool

Here are some reasons explaining why a whiteboard animated video can be helpful for your marketing campaign.

The videos do not discriminate between in-depth readers or skimmers, gender or age or anybody checking it out for any reason

With the help of the artistic hand, it becomes simpler to explain the concept or deliver the information

The videos give a feel of a tutorial

Short but higher targeted, these whiteboard videos are simple and engaging

It helps in delivering a compelling story to the target audience

Steps to Make a Successful Whiteboard Video

To make a video is simpler if you have a curated list of steps needed to strengthen the foundation. You need to be resourceful and well planned before taking a move to create a whiteboard animation. So, here is a brief guide for your help.

Step #1- Your Mission and Goals

Why do you want to add a video to your campaign? What purpose is it going to serve? What are your targeted aims? You need to understand and dig out answers to these important questions as these will help you get more outcomes. You must know how to find ways to reach out to your audience.

Step #2- Extensive Research

Next comes extensive research, which is a must to dig out better angles to create a video. You need to find out ways through which you can reach out to your audience. In this way. you can connect with them and achieve your outcomes. Moreover, it will help in understanding the competitors and how they are performing.

Step #3- Compose a Script

The script of your video should be effective and compelling. It should be composed using result-driven techniques. You need to have a proper strategy to pitch your services to the audience and to generate the targeted results. The sentence structures, words and vocabulary everything should be properly planned.

Step #4- Record A Voiceover

The next big thing is the voiceover. You need to find a voice that is fresh, audible and rightly according to your brand. Your content should be delivered in a professional yet interactive tone. If you want to reach out to your people and take a step closer to establish a bond you have to come up with an innovative technique. Use the right accent to have uniformity.

Step #5- Color & Graphics

The next most important thing is to go for color and graphics. Your video can only be able to look enhanced and effective if it has the right tone and shade. It needs to be created using colors from the brand identity. Now here you know that two colors stay constant (black and white) the next shade that you can add is from the brand color. So, play around properly and create an impressive video.

Wrap Up

A whiteboard animated video is created using advanced tools. So, remember to gather tools that can add more effectiveness to your video creation process. You need to add more value to your content and that is only possible if you have the right tools and techniques.